Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 631 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 4,319 ETH.

PANews reported on September 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net outflow of 631 BTC (about 68.83 million US dollars) today, of which Vaneck had an outflow of 627 BTC and currently holds 16,780 BTC (about 1.83 billion US dollars); 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net outflow of 4,319 ETH (about 19 million US dollars), and Bitwise had an outflow of 5,467 ETH and currently holds 130,701 ETH (about 575 million US dollars).

