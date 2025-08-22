Bitcoin ETFs See $1.17B Outflow as Pompliano Calls Market Oversold

By: Coincentral
2025/08/22 20:02
TLDR

  • Bitcoin ETFs have recorded five straight days of outflows totaling approximately $1.17 billion.
  • This marks the longest outflow streak for Bitcoin ETFs since April 2025.
  • Anthony Pompliano believes Bitcoin is currently oversold and may be undervalued at current levels.
  • He expects increased market activity in September and a potential rally in Q4.
  • Pompliano does not believe Bitcoin will hit $1 million this cycle but sees long-term growth.

Bitcoin ETFs have recorded outflows for five consecutive trading days, totaling approximately $1.17 billion, the largest run in months. This marks the longest losing streak since Apri, when Bitcoin traded near $79,625, according to Farside and CoinMarketCap. Meanwhile, Anthony Pompliano believes Bitcoin is currently undervalued and oversold, signaling potential for a rebound.

Bitcoin ETFs Post $1.17 Billion Outflow Over Five Days

US-based spot Bitcoin ETFs posted continuous outflows, reflecting weakening investor sentiment amid market uncertainty and reduced trading volumes. These outflows began after Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of $124,128 on Aug. 14, just over a week ago. Since then, Bitcoin has dropped sharply, falling below $113,000.

Bitcoin ETFs faced a similar stretch in April, which also spanned seven days and saw heavy redemptions. At that time, Bitcoin’s value hovered near $79,625 before its sharp recovery in the following weeks. Now, with the digital asset down over $10,000 since its peak, pressure has returned to ETF inflows.

Pompliano noted on CNBC that this downtrend could represent an opportunity rather than a threat.

This perspective suggests that the Bitcoin ETFs decline may reflect broader market conditions rather than fundamental weaknesses in the asset.

Pompliano Predicts Recovery as Market Enters Stronger Season

Pompliano pointed to historical seasonal trends and said the current correction may be temporary before a stronger Q4 rally begins.

That seasonal activity boost could lead to a rise in demand and trading for Bitcoin ETFs.

He also noted that the asset often performs better in the last quarter, which could benefit Bitcoin ETFs going forward. According to CoinGlass, Q4 historically delivers an 85.42% average return for Bitcoin, far above Q3’s 6.02%. Pompliano added that past patterns can influence current behavior and potentially fuel renewed buying interest.

Despite the positive outlook, Pompliano does not expect Bitcoin to reach $1 million this cycle. However, he did not rule it out in the long term. He emphasized macroeconomic factors, such as potential Fed rate cuts and treasury investment shifts, as possible catalysts for Bitcoin ETFs’ revival.

Market Awaits September as Fed Decision Looms

The cryptocurrency community is now turning its attention to the upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting on Sept. 17. Speculation over a possible interest rate cut could boost optimism for Bitcoin ETFs and the broader digital asset market. Lower rates may increase liquidity and investor appetite for risk assets like Bitcoin.

Meanwhile, financial firms are reportedly raising funds to gain further exposure to Bitcoin through ETFs and direct purchases. These moves may support a rebound in Bitcoin ETFs, especially if market conditions stabilize. Such developments could reverse the current trend of consistent outflows.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently echoed long-term optimism, suggesting Bitcoin could reach $1 million by 2030. Pompliano agreed with the general direction but maintained a more cautious timeline. While Bitcoin ETFs remain under pressure for now, signs point toward a potentially strong Q4 performance.

The post Bitcoin ETFs See $1.17B Outflow as Pompliano Calls Market Oversold appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
