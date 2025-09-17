Bitcoin ETFs See $2.3B Inflows: Strongest Since July as Ethereum ETFs Face Heavy Outflows

The recent market analytics suggest that the Bitcoin ETFs have experienced their strongest inflows since July and pushing Bitcoin holdings to a new all-time high. The U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $2.34 billion in inflows in the last week, reporting the highest tally since mid-July. According to the K33 Research, one of the prominent digital asset research platforms, Bitcoin exchange-traded products globally registered net inflows of 20,685 BTC last week, and it is the strongest weekly intake since July 22. This recent net inflow was mainly driven by the United States ETFs, and this enhanced momentum has raised the U.S. spot bitcoin ETF’s combined holdings to 1.32 million BTC, which will be more than the peak value set at the end of July.

Bitcoin ETFs have crossed $2.3 billion in weekly inflows

According to the latest market data, U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded over $2.3 billion in net inflows as of mid-September. The market experts suggest that the recent inflows signal a renewed interest in the asset class. These unprecedented inflows were significantly driven by BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC), and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF.

Sources, has reported that Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. had recorded $2.3 billion in net inflows during the week of September 8–12, which was the biggest weekly tally in three months. They stated that leading the surge was BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), which had added over $1 billion. They also added that Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) had secured nearly $850 million, while Ark Invest’s ARKB had pulled in $181.7 million. Together, the three managers had absorbed over $2 billion, confirming that institutional demand was consolidating around the largest issuers.

The analysts claim that this surge indicates a potential return of institutional demand for Bitcoin through the exchange-traded funds, and the latest increased buying pressure has provided a new layer of support for Bitcoin’s price.

André Dragosch, the head of research for Europe at Bitwise Investments, stated that Bitcoin ETF inflows tend to be one of the key determinants of Bitcoin’s performance and that the percentage share of Bitcoin’s performance is explained by changes in ETP flows. He mentioned that compared with Ethereum ETF flows, there appears to be a ‘re-rotation’ from Ethereum back to Bitcoin in terms of investor flows. He noted that over the past week, flows into Bitcoin ETFs had surpassed new supply growth by a factor of 8.93 times, describing it as a key tailwind for Bitcoin’s recent performance.

“Spot Ethereum ETFs are Bleeding,” Says Cryptonews.com

Cryptonews.com has reported that weekly flows into global Bitcoin ETPs had also surpassed those into Ethereum ETPs again, marking the second consecutive week of higher relative flows into Bitcoin ETPs. They noted that flows into Bitcoin ETPs tended to be a dominant performance driver for Bitcoin.

The significant outflows in early September put Spot ETFs in a difficult situation, and the experts believe that this quick turnaround is a temporary phenomenon, not a persistent trend.

They also reported that Ether ETFs had experienced significant outflows, with Fidelity’s FETH leading the decline at $99.2 million, followed by Bitwise’s ETHW with $24.2 million. It noted that on August 29 alone, Ether ETFs recorded a total of $164 million in withdrawals. The report mentioned that these outflows came as the Ethereum price had been under selling pressure and was currently trading under $4,400.

Analyst Benjamin Cowen tweeted on X that he thought Ethereum would drop to its 21W EMA within the next 4-6 weeks, regardless of what Bitcoin did. He added that after Ethereum hit the 21W EMA, it should then rally to new all-time highs. He also mentioned that he thought they were about to witness the final rotation into Bitcoin in that market cycle.

