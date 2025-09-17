Bitcoin ETFs See $292M Inflows, Ethereum ETFs Drop $61M on September 16

Bitcoin Ethereum ETFs

On September 16, spot Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of $61.74 million, with only Bitwise ETHW posting inflows for the day. According to SoSoValue, Bitcoin ETFs recorded a total net inflow of above $290 million, marking the seventh consecutive day of inflows.

Bitcoin ETF Breakdown 

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a combined inflow of $292.27 million, led by $209.18 million of BlackRock IBIT. Fidelity FBTC followed with $45.76 million, while Ark & 21Shares ARKB added $40.68 million. VanEck HODL also made a smaller gain of $7.42 million. 

Bitwise BITB is the only ETF to record an outflow of $10.78 million on Tuesday. The total trading volume of Bitcoin ETF has dropped to $2.95 billion, with $153.78 billion of total net assets. This marks 6.61% of the bitcoin market cap, mildly higher than the previous day’s records. 

Ethereum ETF Breakdown

Ethereum ETFs broke the streak of making the sixth consecutive day of inflows. Instead, it recorded a combined outflow of $61.74 million, led by BlackRock ETHA $20.34 million and Fidelity FETH $48.15 million. 

Bitwise ETHW is the only ETF to make a gain of $6.75 million in Ethereum inflows. Overall, the trading volume reached $1.70 billion with total net assets of $29.60 billion. This represents 5.45% of the Ethereum market cap, marking 0.01% lower than the previous day. 

Market Context 

Bitcoin is trading at $116,704 with a market cap of $2.324 trillion, showing impressive progress. Its daily trading volume has reached $40.535 billion, while Ethereum trades at $4,489.87, with a market cap of $541.400 billion. Its trading volume has dropped to $29.609 billion, slightly lower than the previous day. 

In recent days, both of these assets have seen strong inflows in the ETF market, which represents the growing institutional interest. Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to benefit from the evolving global regulatory climate of cryptocurrency and hints of rate cut. 

