The post Bitcoin ETFs See $363M Outflow Ahead of Jerome Powell Speech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 23 September 2025 | 12:03 Spot crypto ETFs flashed risk-off just hours before Jerome Powell's remarks. Farside Investors' tracker shows U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs bled $363.1 million on September 23—the biggest daily exit this month—led by Fidelity's FBTC (-$276.7M), ARKB (-$52.3M), GBTC (-$24.6M) and HODL (-$9.5M). Ethereum funds also flipped negative with $76M in outflows, paced by Fidelity's FETH (-$33.1M), Bitwise's ETHW (-$22.3M) and BlackRock's ETHA (-$15.1M). Markets are bracing for Powell's economic-outlook speech after mixed signals from Fed officials on the pace of future cuts—Governor Stephen Miran has argued for a deeper reduction than most of his colleagues. The dollar index hovered in the high-97s and the U.S. 10-year yield held near 4.15% into the event, reinforcing a cautious tone across risk assets. Price check: Bitcoin was hovering around $113,000 after Monday's leverage flush, while Ethereum traded close to the $4,200 support area. Short-term ranges and softer risk appetite keep traders focused on Powell's guidance and this week's inflation prints for the next directional cue. Why it matters: Flows tend to lead price in the near term. A firm dollar and steady long rates into Powell's appearance raise the bar for a risk rebound—any hint that the Fed prefers to go slower on cuts could extend the defensive stance in crypto until data or policy rhetoric breaks the stalemate. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and…