The post Bitcoin ETFs See 7th Day of Inflows as Ethereum ETFs Drop $61M appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

On September 16, Ethereum spot ETFs saw net outflows totaling $61.74 million, with only the Bitwise ETHW ETF posting gains. Meanwhile, Bitcoin spot ETFs experienced strong inflows of $292 million, marking seven consecutive days of investor interest. The contrasting flows highlight Bitcoin’s growing appeal as a stable investment, even as Ethereum faces short-term withdrawals. Investors remain watchful as the market adjusts to shifting demands between the two leading cryptocurrencies.