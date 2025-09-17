The post Bitcoin ETFs See 7th Day of Inflows as Ethereum ETFs Drop $61M appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
On September 16, Ethereum spot ETFs saw net outflows totaling $61.74 million, with only the Bitwise ETHW ETF posting gains. Meanwhile, Bitcoin spot ETFs experienced strong inflows of $292 million, marking seven consecutive days of investor interest. The contrasting flows highlight Bitcoin’s growing appeal as a stable investment, even as Ethereum faces short-term withdrawals. Investors remain watchful as the market adjusts to shifting demands between the two leading cryptocurrencies.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.