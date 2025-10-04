ExchangeDEX+
Bitcoin ETFs See $985M Inflows as Rally Streak Hits

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 16:21
 Key Insights:

  • Bitcoin ETFs attract $985M in one day, extending a five-day streak and boosting institutional demand.
  • Ethereum ETFs gain $234M in inflows, mirroring Bitcoin’s rise and signaling broader crypto fund interest.
  • Altcoins lag behind, with no altseason yet as fewer than 75% outperform Bitcoin in recent weeks.
Bitcoin ETFs See $985M Inflows as Rally Streak Hits Five Days

Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded $985 million in net inflows on October 3. This marks the fifth straight day of positive flows, according to data from SoSoValue. The spike is one of the largest daily totals in 2025 so far.

Total assets held in Bitcoin spot ETFs now stand at $164.5 billion. The flow of capital into these products has picked up alongside Bitcoin’s price, which was currently at $122,355. This reflects a 2% rise in the past 24 hours and a 12% increase over the past week.

Ethereum ETFs Also Attract Steady Investment

Ethereum spot ETFs also continued to gain traction. On the same day, they saw $234 million in net inflows, matching Bitcoin’s five-day streak. Although smaller in scale, Ethereum’s ETF demand is showing steady growth.

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have now posted daily inflows for five consecutive sessions. The parallel movement suggests growing confidence in crypto-backed funds. More investors appear to be positioning ahead of potential market shifts.

ETF Inflows Track Bitcoin Price Moves

The data shows a clear link between ETF inflows and Bitcoin’s rising price. The white line in the chart from SoSoValue, which shows the BTC price, is climbing alongside the green bars that represent ETF inflows. This pattern has held through recent weeks.

Previous peaks in ETF inflows, such as in late September and December 2024, were followed by upward moves in Bitcoin’s price. This suggests large buyers may be building positions through ETFs during key market windows.

Altcoins Still Lag Behind Bitcoin

While Bitcoin leads in price and fund flows, altcoins have not yet caught up. The Altcoin Season Index shows fewer than 75% of altcoins are outperforming Bitcoin. This means the market has not entered what traders refer to as “altseason.”

As posted by market analyst BitBull, “Altseason hasn’t even started yet.” He added, “A few altcoins are outperforming which always happens when $BTC pumps.” For a shift to altcoins, at least 70–80% would need to outperform Bitcoin over a 1–2 month period.

Source: BitBull/X

Until Bitcoin dominance eases, capital is likely to stay concentrated in the top assets. Current ETF trends suggest institutions are still focused on Bitcoin and Ethereum as Q4 begins.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/bitcoin-etfs-see-985m-inflows/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
