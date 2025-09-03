Bitcoin ETFs Surge with $332M Inflows, Ending Ethereum ETF Lead

By: Coincentral
2025/09/03 20:30
TLDR

  • Bitcoin ETFs saw $332.7 million in net inflows, signaling a shift in market sentiment.
  • Fidelity’s Bitcoin ETF, FBTC, led the inflows with $132.7 million in net gains.
  • Ethereum ETFs experienced $135.3 million in outflows, driven by withdrawals from Fidelity’s FETH and Bitwise’s ETHW.
  • The shift back to Bitcoin ETFs marks a reversal of Ethereum’s strong ETF inflow dominance in August.
  • Institutional interest in Bitcoin continues to grow, with MicroStrategy adding 4,048 BTC in early September.

Bitcoin ETFs attracted $332.7 million in net inflows on Tuesday, marking a significant shift in the crypto market. This surge in Bitcoin ETF activity occurred amid sharp withdrawals from Ethereum funds. The move signals a potential rotation back to Bitcoin after Ethereum led ETF inflows throughout August.

Bitcoin ETFs Lead the Charge with Significant Inflows

Fidelity’s Bitcoin ETF, FBTC, saw $132.7 million in inflows, leading the charge. BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF, IBIT, followed closely with $72.8 million in inflows. Other firms like Grayscale, Ark, Bitwise, VanEck, and Invesco also recorded gains in Bitcoin ETF investments.

These positive inflows highlight a growing preference for Bitcoin ETFs, especially after Ethereum’s dominance in August. Investors have shifted their attention back to Bitcoin as a safer investment choice in uncertain markets. The influx in Bitcoin ETFs marks a stark contrast to Ethereum ETFs, which recorded significant outflows on the same day.

Ethereum ETFs Post Sharp Withdrawals Amid Bitcoin’s Surge

Ethereum ETFs saw $135.3 million in net outflows on Tuesday. A large portion of these withdrawals came from Fidelity’s Ethereum fund, FETH, which lost $99.2 million. Bitwise’s Ethereum ETF also saw $24.2 million in redemptions.

Ethereum had a strong month in August, attracting $3.87 billion in net inflows. However, this momentum has reversed in September, with weaker flows into Ethereum products. Analysts suggest that market conditions, combined with a cooling risk appetite, have shifted investor focus back to Bitcoin.

The sharp contrast in ETF flows underscores a shift in investor sentiment toward Bitcoin. While Ethereum benefits from staking yields and programmability, Bitcoin is seen as a safer institutional asset. Bitcoin’s strong performance in past years and higher institutional adoption are key drivers of its renewed appeal.

Bitcoin Treasuries Attract More Institutional Interest

Bitcoin treasuries continue to draw significant institutional interest. As of September 1, Bitcoin net inflows totaled 3,102 BTC, approximately $335.8 million. On September 2, Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy added 4,048 BTC, worth $449 million, to its holdings.

In contrast, Ethereum treasuries have lagged behind, with fewer firms adding substantial Ethereum positions. This gap signals a key reason for the rotation into Bitcoin. Despite Ethereum’s potential for yield, Bitcoin remains the digital reserve asset of choice for institutional investors.

The post Bitcoin ETFs Surge with $332M Inflows, Ending Ethereum ETF Lead appeared first on CoinCentral.

