The post Bitcoin, Ether ETFs Bleed Millions Ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell Speech Today appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market is tense today.  Hours before U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers a key speech at 11:30 a.m. ET, investors pulled hundreds of millions from Bitcoin and Ether ETFs, signaling a clear risk-off mood. With Bitcoin already struggling near support levels, Powell’s words could decide whether the market steadies or sinks further. …The post Bitcoin, Ether ETFs Bleed Millions Ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell Speech Today appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market is tense today.  Hours before U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers a key speech at 11:30 a.m. ET, investors pulled hundreds of millions from Bitcoin and Ether ETFs, signaling a clear risk-off mood. With Bitcoin already struggling near support levels, Powell’s words could decide whether the market steadies or sinks further. …

Bitcoin, Ether ETFs Bleed Millions Ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell Speech Today

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/23 17:36
NEAR
NEAR$3.022+4.56%
MemeCore
M$2.43072-4.49%
Union
U$0.01078-10.42%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.016+4.16%
FOMC Meeting Today [Live] Updates FED Decision Time Today, Jerome Powell Speech Today

The post Bitcoin, Ether ETFs Bleed Millions Ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell Speech Today appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The crypto market is tense today. 

Hours before U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers a key speech at 11:30 a.m. ET, investors pulled hundreds of millions from Bitcoin and Ether ETFs, signaling a clear risk-off mood. With Bitcoin already struggling near support levels, Powell’s words could decide whether the market steadies or sinks further.

Bitcoin ETFs Bleed $363M

Fresh data from Farside Investors shows spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $363.1 million in net outflows on September 23, the biggest this month. Fidelity’s FBTC alone accounted for $276.7 million, followed by $52.3 million from Ark 21Shares’ ARKB and $24.6 million from Grayscale’s GBTC. VanEck’s HODL lost another $9.5 million, dragging total ETF assets under management below $150 billion.

Bitcoin ETFs

Ether funds faced pressure too. Spot Ether ETFs recorded $76 million in outflows, ending two days of inflows. Fidelity’s FETH led with $33.1 million, while Bitwise’s ETHW and BlackRock’s ETHA also saw redemptions. 

Ethereum ETFs

Together, the moves show investor caution ahead of Powell’s update.

Powell Steps Into the Spotlight

Today’s speech comes just days after the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025, a quarter-point move that lowered rates to 4.00%-4.25%. Powell warned last week that the decision was about “risk management,” not a signal of aggressive easing.

Markets now want clarity on whether the Fed will stay cautious or open the door to further cuts. That direction could set the tone for Bitcoin’s next move.

Pressure From All Sides

It’s not just the Fed weighing on sentiment. The U.S. Dollar Index is firm above 97.00, while 10-year Treasury yields hold near 4.15%. Gold is climbing, and JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has warned the Fed won’t cut further until inflation eases. 

That mix has left crypto investors bracing for more volatility.

Bitcoin, ETH, and the Altcoin Question

Bitcoin is trading around $113,000, with support near $111,000. Ethereum is holding just above $4,200. The Fear & Greed Index sits at 40, which is neutral territory for now.

Analysts are divided too.

Joao Wedson of Alphractal says Bitcoin’s cycle “is running out of steam” as on-chain profitability weakens, while Michaël van de Poppe calls the crash a “classic liquidity sell-off” that could set up a rebound. 

Some analysts, meanwhile, point to altcoins as the next big play. The altcoin-season index hit its highest level since late 2024 earlier this month, signaling growing rotation.

With ETFs bleeding and investors cautious, the Fed’s tone today will likely decide whether crypto steadies or faces another wave of selling.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to CoinDesk, Boerse Stuttgart Digital, the cryptocurrency business unit of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, announced on Tuesday that it has established a new office in Madrid, Spain, officially entering the Spanish market. This move expands its European presence to eight centers, including Frankfurt, Zurich, and Milan. Earlier this year, the company received Europe's first full-territory license under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) from Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), providing cryptocurrency trading and custody solutions to banks, brokers, and asset managers.
Movement
MOVE$0.1165-0.51%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 17:16
Share
Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08497+0.15%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to CoinDesk, Hyperliquid, once a leading player in the on-chain perpetual swap market, is gradually being overtaken by emerging platforms such as Lighter and Aster, resulting in a decline in market share. According to Dune data, Hyperliquid's market share of the on-chain cryptocurrency perpetual swap market reached 71% in May of this year, but has now fallen to 38%. Meanwhile, Lighter and Aster's market shares have increased from low single-digit percentages in May to 16.8% and 14.9%, respectively. The on-chain perpetual swap market is experiencing rapid growth. Over the past four weeks, cumulative trading volume across all platforms has approached $700 billion, with $42 billion traded in the last 24 hours alone. The number of on-chain perpetual swap protocols has rapidly increased from just two in 2022 to over 80 today. This growth demonstrates the vitality of the market: a thriving market attracts numerous new participants, intensifying competition and challenging the market share and profitability of early entrants.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011187+1.07%
Aster
ASTER$1.6915+7.54%
MAY
MAY$0.03975-3.16%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 17:24
Share

Trending News

More

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

BitMine Adds $69M in Ethereum, Now Holds Over 2.17M ETH