Bitcoin, Ether ETFs See Outflows as Fed Flags Inflation

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 18:35
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005206+12.63%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.403+0.70%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,631.06-1.25%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.019496-29.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10474+0.67%

Spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs recorded outflows on Friday as the Federal Reserve released key inflation data showing price pressures are creeping higher under President Donald Trump’s trade policies.

According to SoSoValue data, Ether (ETH) ETFs saw a net outflow of $164.64 million, reversing five straight days of inflows that had added more than $1.5 billion to the asset class.

Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs also turned negative with $126.64 million in net outflows, their first daily loss since Aug. 22. Total assets under management dropped to $28.58 billion for Ethereum and $139.95 billion for Bitcoin.

Fidelity’s FBTC recorded the steepest single-day outflow at $66.2 million among Bitcoin ETFs. ARK Invest and 21Shares’ ARKB followed with a $72.07 million net withdrawal, while Grayscale’s GBTC saw $15.3 million exit. Only a few funds posted minor inflows, with BlackRock’s IBIT gaining $24.63 million and WisdomTree’s BTCW adding $2.3 million.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs see outflows on Friday. Source: SoSoValue

Related: 92 crypto-related ETPs in the works: ‘Floodgates to open soon’

Fed releases hotter-than-expected core inflation

The outflows coincided with the release of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, which showed a 2.9% annualized rise in July, the highest since February.

The report, which matched forecasts, came amid growing evidence that Trump’s tariff regime is adding pressure on core prices by raising import costs, according to CNBC.

Trump’s White House has imposed a baseline 10% tariff on all imports and targeted additional categories through reciprocal duties. Though energy prices helped keep broader inflation in check, services jumped 3.6% year-over-year.

Despite the uptick in inflation, the market is still pricing in the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut at its next meeting, particularly if labor market data shows further signs of weakness, per the CNBC report.

Related: US ETFs now a major source of Bitcoin spot trading volume

Ether ETFs surge as corporate treasuries fuel demand

Since their launch in July 2024, Ether spot ETFs have gained steady traction, with net inflows rising 44% in August, from $9.5 billion to $13.7 billion. Analysts attribute the growth to a rebound in institutional interest following a period of underperformance relative to Bitcoin.

Corporate treasury adoption of Ether is also accelerating. Companies now hold 4.4 million ETH, valued at over $19 billion, roughly 3.7% of total supply, according to StrategicETHReserve.

“After an extended period of underperformance relative to Bitcoin and a souring investor sentiment, Ethereum has recently experienced a significant revival in the recognition of both its adoption rate and value proposition,” Sygnum chief investment officer Fabian Dori told Cointelegraph.

Magazine: Bitcoin’s long-term security budget problem: Impending crisis or FUD?

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/bitcoin-ether-etfs-see-outflows-fed-inflation-trump-tariffs?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Hong Kong China News Service, Hong Kong Liberal Arts Federation Chairman and Legislative Council member Lo Wai-kwok said that the development of
FUND
FUND$0.02--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0698+9.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 17:36
Share
Institutional-level DeFi execution engine Makina completes $3 million strategic round of financing

Institutional-level DeFi execution engine Makina completes $3 million strategic round of financing

PANews reported on June 26 that according to official news, the institutional-grade DeFi execution engine Makina announced the completion of a US$3 million strategic round of financing, with participation from
DeFi
DEFI$0.001589-3.98%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0698+9.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 09:16
Share
Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

PANews reported on August 30 that according to CoinDesk, Strategy (MSTR) has raised approximately US$5.6 billion so far this year through the issuance of a series of preferred stocks including STRK, STRF, STRD and STRC, accounting for 12% of all IPOs (preferred or common) in the United States. However, the performance of these preferred stocks was different. STRF led the way with a return rate of 31%, followed by STRK's 19% and STRC's 8%, while STRD's return rate was negative 6%. In addition, MSTR's stock price has risen 13% so far this year, lower than Bitcoin's 18% increase.
Stride
STRD$0.0946+2.38%
STRK
STRK$0.1282+0.70%
HashPack
PACK$0.01765-0.84%
Share
PANews2025/08/30 18:07
Share

Trending News

More

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

Institutional-level DeFi execution engine Makina completes $3 million strategic round of financing

Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

When will Bitcoin’s decline end? Let’s wait and see if regulation breaks the ice and macroeconomics improves

Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects