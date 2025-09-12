The post Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Price to Hit New All-Time Highs in 3-4 Weeks, Says Glassnode appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Crypto markets are buzzing after Glassnode’s cofounders, posting under the handle Negentropic_ on X, predicted that Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana are all on track to hit new all-time highs within the next three to four weeks.

Forget the September Effect

September is usually seen as a tough month for Bitcoin, but Glassnode believes this year is different. They call it the last chance for “September doomers” to change their stance before the market accelerates.

Optimism is also coming from outside crypto. Expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts and fresh institutional inflows are adding momentum to the rally.

Glassnode reported that a wave of short liquidations near the $115,000 mark triggered a sharp Bitcoin push higher. This move was confirmed by Hyperliquid’s heatmap across major exchanges between 9–10 pm UTC.

Bitcoin’s Cycle Test

Market veteran Bob Loukas added context, noting that Bitcoin is in week 22 of its cycle and currently testing the underside of its 10-week moving average.

He warned that a dip toward the late August lows of $104,000–$107,000 could happen, but it might just set the stage for another breakout.

He described Bitcoin as entering the speculative phase of its four-year cycle. With altcoins gaining strength and Bitcoin’s dominance slipping, breaking above the 10-week average could spark sharp upside.

Market Snapshot: BTC, ETH, SOL

Bitcoin (BTC): $115,400, bouncing back from recent dips.



Ethereum (ETH): $4,518, edging closer to its $4,953 ATH.



Solana (SOL): $237, not far from its $294 peak.



Each of these top coins is now within reach of its previous all-time high.

Adding to the momentum, corporate treasuries are pouring fresh billions into Ethereum and Solana, strengthening the altcoin market while Bitcoin consolidates.

Why Momentum Is Growing

With the Fed likely to cut rates and regulators signaling openness to tokenized ETFs, the setup is aligning for what could be a historic run.

If Glassnode’s forecast holds, the next month could be the moment when Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana all break into uncharted territory.

The countdown has already begun.