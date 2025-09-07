Bitcoin, Ethereum ETF Inflows Near $2.16B as AVAX and TRX Dominate Rotational Trades

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 08:25
NEAR
NEAR$2.427+1.54%
Union
U$0.00937-3.79%
SOLANIUM
SLIM$0.03459-0.20%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005623+0.26%
XRP
XRP$2.8187+0.20%
Tron
TRX$0.3234-2.26%
Avalanche
AVAX$24.49+0.78%

Digital assets attracted billions in new inflows last week, with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs leading the way. Avalanche (AVAX) and Tron (TRX) stood out in rotational trades, while MAGACOIN FINANCE gained traction as analysts flagged it as a fresh altcoin pick for those seeking diversification after missing earlier Bitcoin and Ethereum momentum.

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Drive $2.16B Inflows

According to CoinShares, digital asset funds recorded $2.48 billion inflows last week, lifting August totals to $4.37 billion and bringing year-to-date inflows to $35.5 billion. However, overall assets under management slipped 10% to $219 billion as Friday’s U.S. inflation data spurred short-term profit-taking.

The United States led with $2.29 billion in inflows, supported by activity in Switzerland, Germany, and Canada. While Friday’s outflows signaled cautious sentiment, the week as a whole reflected strong ETF-driven demand.

Ethereum outshined Bitcoin, recording $1.4 billion inflows compared to Bitcoin’s $748 million. For August, Ethereum gathered nearly $3.95 billion, while Bitcoin recorded outflows of $301 million.

Analysts suggest that traders are rotating allocations into Ethereum due to optimism around U.S. ETF approvals. Meanwhile, Solana and XRP also benefited, attracting $177 million and $134 million, underscoring a wider spread of institutional demand across altcoins.

Avalanche AVAX Maintains Market Interest

Avalanche (AVAX) has seen active engagement despite recent price pullbacks. The token surged nearly 25% in early August, before cooling near the $23–$27 range. At press time, AVAX trades around $23, maintaining a slim monthly gain.

On-chain data shows Avalanche processed nearly 12 million transactions, a 66% surge that reflects growing ecosystem activity. While active addresses dipped 13% week-on-week, stronger engagement among its most active participants signals healthy adoption.

The derivatives market also indicates confidence, with open interest at $877 million and traders showing willingness to keep positions open. Market observers continue to watch for a breakout above $27, which could pave the way toward the $35 level.

Tron TRX Gains Attention with Fee Cuts

Tron (TRX) has turned heads after a major network fee reduction introduced by founder Justin Sun. The cut, effective last week, helped boost trading volumes by 40% to $687 million, as users took advantage of cheaper transactions.

The TRON network continues to grow steadily, logging more than 11.3 billion total transactions and 329 million accounts. Sun has also announced plans for zero-fee stablecoin transfers, a move aimed at expanding TRON’s role in global remittances and cross-border payments.

Adding to its credibility, the U.S. Department of Commerce included TRON as one of nine blockchains used to record GDP data for Q2 2025. This recognition highlights TRON’s increasing role in government-level blockchain applications, further reinforcing its long-term outlook.

MAGACOIN FINANCE Joins Analyst Watchlists

As Bitcoin and Ethereum rotation spreads to new altcoins, MAGACOIN FINANCE is now on several analyst watchlists as a top strategic pick. For traders who missed the early momentum of Bitcoin and Ethereum, this project is being discussed as a second-chance diversification opportunity.

Analysts highlight its security-first design, fair structure, and early-stage entry point, making it one of the more attractive names gaining traction in today’s altcoin rotation. The buzz is building, and many are keeping a close eye on how it performs once trading broadens.

What Traders Should Do Next

ETF inflows show that institutional demand remains strong, but traders are also rotating into high-growth altcoins. Monitoring Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs is crucial, but diversification into projects like Avalanche, TRON, and MAGACOIN FINANCE could provide exposure to the next wave of activity.

For those looking to explore MAGACOIN FINANCE further, visit the official channels:

  • Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
  • X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
  • Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

The post Bitcoin, Ethereum ETF Inflows Near $2.16B as AVAX and TRX Dominate Rotational Trades appeared first on Blockonomi.

Source: https://blockonomi.com/bitcoin-ethereum-etf-inflows-near-2-16b-as-avax-and-trx-dominate-rotational-trades/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

After losing $35.84 million on a long ETH position, a whale switched to a $200 million short position in BTC and ETH.

After losing $35.84 million on a long ETH position, a whale switched to a $200 million short position in BTC and ETH.

PANews reported on September 7th that according to on-chain analyst Ember, a whale who lost $35.84 million on a long ETH position and then turned short continued to increase his BTC short position last night, while also adding a new short position on ETH. The whale now holds a short position worth $200 million and currently has a floating profit of $1.5 million: Shorted 1,351 BTC with 25x leverage, worth $150 million, with an opening price of $111,292 and a liquidation price of $114,770. Shorted 11,800 ETH with 15x leverage, worth $50 million, with an opening price of $4,278 and a liquidation price of $4,798.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,450.95-0.31%
Ethereum
ETH$4,291.11-0.42%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00702+0.57%
Share
PANews2025/09/07 08:37
Share
PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009398-0.91%
Solana
SOL$202.11-0.67%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.415+0.68%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Share
Asia’s First $1 Billion Bitcoin Treasury Fund Launches to Transform Regional Crypto Adoption

Asia’s First $1 Billion Bitcoin Treasury Fund Launches to Transform Regional Crypto Adoption

The announcement came during Taipei Blockchain Week in September 2025, where founder Jason Fang unveiled plans to create what he calls "Asia's first $1 billion Bitcoin treasury fund." The fund already has $200 million committed from institutional partners across Asia and aims to acquire the full $1 billion worth of Bitcoin within six months.
SIX
SIX$0.02145+0.18%
FUND
FUND$0.0216+8.00%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/07 07:45
Share

Trending News

More

After losing $35.84 million on a long ETH position, a whale switched to a $200 million short position in BTC and ETH.

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Asia’s First $1 Billion Bitcoin Treasury Fund Launches to Transform Regional Crypto Adoption

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

On the Edge of a Bull Run: Grab These 3 Top Cryptos in September 2025 Before the Next Market Rally