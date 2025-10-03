Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Derivatives Open Interest Hits $145B: Best Crypto to Buy Now as ETH and MAGACOIN FINANCE Catch Analyst Buzz

ExchangeDEX+
By: Coindoo
2025/10/03 16:00
Open interest across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP has climbed to $145 billion, a clear sign of growing institutional focus on crypto derivatives. Alongside these giants, MAGACOIN FINANCE is catching attention from analysts as a fresh altcoin pick that could run faster with smaller capital inflows, making it a top mention among the best crypto to buy now.

Bitcoin Eyes $10 Trillion With Derivatives Growth

Bitcoin’s open interest has surged to $82.5 billion, reflecting its dominant share in the derivatives market. Analysts argue that products like futures and options are shaping Bitcoin into a more mature asset class, with institutional players fueling demand.

James Van Straten suggested that options contracts could help lift Bitcoin’s total market value to $10 trillion, citing rising activity on CME. Market watchers believe that derivatives help reduce volatility by spreading risk across larger pools of liquidity.

This makes Bitcoin more appealing to traditional finance participants who previously avoided crypto swings. Still, debates continue over whether this shift marks the end of Bitcoin’s familiar four-year cycle, or if investor psychology will keep driving market moves in familiar patterns.

For those asking about the best crypto to buy now, Bitcoin’s role as the largest digital asset remains hard to overlook.

Ethereum Sees Institutional Resurgence

Ethereum’s derivatives are also drawing headlines with $55 billion in open interest. On CME, ETH futures alone hit record highs earlier this year, supported by large institutional holders and a rise in option contracts.

Analysts note that ETH’s growing presence in regulated markets reflects interest from corporate treasuries and investment desks that see it as more than just a smart contract platform.

The record number of contracts being traded, both in futures and options, hints at an expanding base of market participants. CME data shows a rise in institutional-grade liquidity, with micro contracts making ETH more accessible.

For those weighing the best crypto to buy now, Ethereum’s dual role as a programmable blockchain and a tradable financial asset makes it one of the most discussed names in the space.

XRP Hits Milestone as Traders Eye Rally

XRP has reached $7.5 billion in open interest, cementing its position as a fast-moving player in the derivatives arena. CME data shows XRP was the quickest asset in exchange history to cross the $1 billion open interest mark, doing so within just three months of its product launch. That pace has drawn attention from both institutional and retail participants.

Traders suggest XRP could soon trigger what some call a “hated rally” due to its long history of dividing opinions in the market. Beyond sentiment, its rising futures liquidity and speculation around a possible U.S. ETF approval have fueled debate about its next move. With analysts increasingly putting XRP on lists of the best crypto to buy now, it’s becoming a name that investors revisit despite its controversies.

MAGACOIN FINANCE Stands Out Among Analyst Picks

Analysts say MAGACOIN FINANCE deserves a closer look when discussing the best crypto to buy now. Unlike Bitcoin, ETH, or XRP, it’s smaller in scale, which means even modest inflows could move its price quickly. This makes it attractive for traders seeking diversification alongside established assets.

Many compare it to finding an opportunity similar to Bitcoin in its early days, when it was still under $10. For those exploring undervalued altcoins, MAGACOIN FINANCE is being described as a new entry point worth watching closely.

Final Take: Positioning for What’s Next

With $145 billion in open interest across major assets, the crypto market is moving into a new phase of maturity. Traders weighing the best crypto to buy now may focus on Bitcoin, ETH, and XRP, but fresh names like MAGACOIN FINANCE bring a new layer of opportunity. For those looking to diversify early, exploring MAGACOIN FINANCE today could make sense before wider market listings.

  • Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
  • X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
  • Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
The post Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hoskinson confirmed for Senate roundtable on U.S. crypto regulation and market structure. Key topics include SEC vs CFTC oversight split, DeFi regulation, and securities rules. Critics call the roundtable slow, citing Trump's 2025 executive order as faster. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has confirmed that he will attend the Senate Banking Committee roundtable on crypto market structure legislation.  Hoskinson left a hint about his attendance on X while highlighting Journalist Eleanor Terrett's latest post about the event. Crypto insiders will meet with government officials Terrett shared information gathered from some invitees to the event, noting that a group of leaders from several major cryptocurrency establishments would attend the event. According to Terrett, the group will meet with the Senate Banking Committee leadership in a roundtable to continue talks on market structure regulation. Meanwhile, Terrett noted that the meeting will be held on Thursday, September 18, following an industry review of the committee's latest approach to distinguishing securities from commodities, DeFi treatment, and other key issues, which has lasted over one week.  Related: Senate Draft Bill Gains Experts' Praise for Strongest Developer Protections in Crypto Law Notably, the upcoming roundtable between US legislators and crypto industry leaders is a continuation of the process of regularising cryptocurrency regulation in the United States. It is part of the Donald Trump administration's efforts to provide clarity in the US cryptocurrency ecosystem, which many crypto supporters consider a necessity for the digital asset industry. Despite the ongoing process, some crypto users are unsatisfied with how the US government is handling the issue, particularly the level of bureaucracy involved in creating a lasting cryptocurrency regulatory framework. One such user criticized the process, describing it as a "masterclass in bureaucratic foot-dragging." According to the critic, America is losing ground to nations already leading in blockchain innovation. He cited…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:37
The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11
The post A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return
