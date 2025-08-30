The post Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Price Prediction for Today (30th August 2025) appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
The cryptocurrency market fell by 0.8% in the past 24 hours, extending a 6.5% weekly decline. Market cap now stands at $3.78 trillion, while 24-hour trading volume jumped 12.17% to $190.42 billion. The Fear & Greed Index reads a fear-driven score of 39, and the Altcoin Season Index sits at 60/100.
This latest sell-off aligns with 3 major pressures:
In this analysis, I take you through the plausible price predictions for the top blue-chip coins, namely Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.
Bitcoin is trading near $108,475, down 1.44% on the day and 6.29% for the week, with intraday volume at $77.05 billion. The 4-hour chart shows BTC struggling below the 20-SMA, with RSI at 35 signaling persistent bearish momentum. BTC Price recently broke under the $111k resistance and is hovering just above the $107,488 support zone.
If BTC fails to rebound quickly, bears could push toward $107,400 and possibly test $105,000. On the flip side, a close back above $111k may open the door to $114k, where sellers are likely to defend heavily. The immediate trend remains weak unless bulls reclaim the mid-Bollinger band.
Ethereum trades at $4,401, marginally up 0.31% in 24 hours but still down 6.57% for the week. Daily volume sits at $531.28B. The chart shows ETH capped below $4,577, while RSI at 43 reflects subdued buying strength. Support lies around $4,155, with a deeper floor at $3,967.
A failure to hold the current zone risks a slide toward $4,150, while any breakout above $4,480 could prompt a short-term rally to $4,577 and possibly $4,774. Notably, institutional inflows into ETH ETFs remain strong, with $11B added this year, but macro headwinds and leveraged position unwinding have slowed upward momentum.
XRP price is changing hands near $2.83, down 1.39% in 24 hours and 7.46% over the past week. Trading volume has grown by 18% to $7.64B. The chart shows XRP moving within a tight band, struggling under $2.92 resistance, with the lower Bollinger band near $2.77 support. RSI at 36 suggests oversold conditions but no confirmed reversal.
If sellers push below $2.75, XRP could slide toward $2.60. A recovery above $2.92 would set up a retest of $3.09, where major supply sits. Momentum remains weak, but any bounce may be sharp due to thin order books at lower levels.
BTC is under pressure from whale sell-offs, high leverage liquidations, and risk-off sentiment due to macroeconomic uncertainty.
ETH must first reclaim $4,480 and $4,577. Sustained buying and strong ETF inflows could push it toward $4,774, but resistance is heavy.
XRP needs a decisive close above $2.92 to challenge $3.09. Without renewed volume, it risks drifting lower before any bounce.