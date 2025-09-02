Bitcoin ETPs now hold 7% of Bitcoin's maximum supply

Bitcoin funds now hold more than 7% of the cryptocurrency’s total 21 million coin supply, with BlackRock’s US-based ETF the largest holder.
Bitcoin exchange-traded products (ETPs) now hold more than 1.47 million Bitcoin, amounting to 7% of the cryptocurrency’s maximum 21 million coin supply.
US-based exchange-traded funds for Bitcoin (BTC) have scooped up the largest share, with their holdings exceeding 1.29 million BTC held across all 11 funds as of Sunday, Aug. 31, according to data shared by X account HODL15Capital on Monday.
BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) held the most out of any fund at 746,810 BTC, while the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) was the second largest with its holdings just under 199,500 BTC.
