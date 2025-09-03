Bitcoin Faces Pump-and-Dump Risk As Fed Rate Cuts Near

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03
Key Insights:

  • Bitcoin price consolidates despite Fed rate cut odds for September near 90%.
  • Past cycles, like 2019, saw BTC pump into cuts and dump after.
  • High bond yields, slower ETF inflows, and gold at record highs show BTC risk is rising.

Bitcoin price is moving into September with some uncertainty. At press time, Federal Reserve rate cut odds for this month were close to 90%. Traders are watching closely because history shows rate cuts can spark both rallies and sharp sell-offs.

BTC has often pumped into Fed meetings, only to fall once easing begins. The risk this time is that the same setup is showing up again.

But weaker liquidity and credit market stress make the backdrop even harder than before.

Bitcoin’s reaction to Fed rate cuts has not been the same in every cycle.

In 2019, BTC price climbed from $3,000 to $13,000 ahead of the first cuts. Each cut triggered a short rally, but the price weakened later. Traders call this the “pump into, dump out” setup.

Bitcoin Risk And Fed Cuts | Source: X

In March 2020, the Fed cut rates to zero during the COVID-19 panic. Bitcoin crashed first along with stocks, then bounced when stimulus programs started. That was a crisis case, not a normal cycle.

In 2024, the story was different. Spot BTC ETFs drove record inflows. More so on hype.

Political events also brought crypto into the election spotlight. BTC extended higher even after cuts, breaking the old pattern. However, any BTC price pattern following the rate cut isn’t set in stone.

This history shows that Fed rate cuts do not guarantee steady gains. The market reaction depends on liquidity, credit, and investor appetite.

Weak Liquidity and Bond Market Stress Also Have Roles To Play

The overall Bitcoin price setup in 2025 looks weaker than in past years. ETF inflows that boosted BTC early this year have slowed. Large corporate buyers, once a strong anchor, are fading.

Bitcoin Risk Highlighted By Slow ETF Inflows | Source: X

At the same time, credit markets are under pressure. In May 2025 alone, global central banks cut rates 15 times, The Kobeissi Letter reported. Still, bond yields are at 30-year highs.

The United States 30-year yield is near 4.90%. The United Kingdom yield is above 5.50%. Japan and Germany are also climbing.

High yields mean governments are paying more to borrow. That drains liquidity and leaves less money for risk-on assets like Bitcoin.

Pension funds and other large investors often stick with safer returns when bonds already pay high interest.

Yield Rates Remain High | Source: X

Gold at record highs also shows that investors are choosing safety over crypto. Together, these signs suggest Bitcoin Risk is rising even before Fed rate cuts arrive.

Bitcoin Setup in September Might Be True to History

Bitcoin has been consolidating near $118,000. If the price surges into the Fed meeting, a dump could follow. That would mirror the 2019 pattern.

If BTC price stays flat or drifts lower before the cut, the event may act as support. A cut without prior rallying could stabilize markets and allow a slower push into Q4.

What’s interesting to note is that September is usually the worst month for Crypto, putting the BTC risk narrative out in the open.

The key zone for traders is between $118,000 and $120,000. Clearing that resistance would open the way to fresh highs for BTC price. Failing there could bring another sharp correction.

In simple terms, Bitcoin risk is high. Fed rate cuts may trigger a short-term pump, but weak liquidity and stressed credit markets raise the chance of a dump after. Traders should prepare for both outcomes.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/03/bitcoin-faces-pump-and-dump-risk-as-fed-rate-cuts-near/

