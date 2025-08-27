Bitcoin Faces Risk of Falling to $75K, Warns Critic Peter Schiff

TLDR

Peter Schiff predicts Bitcoin could fall to $75,000, lower than MicroStrategy’s average purchase price.

Schiff advises Bitcoin holders to sell now and buy back at a lower price to avoid further losses.

Bitcoin recently dropped 3.12% in the past 24 hours, marking a 13% decline from its recent high.

MicroStrategy’s average Bitcoin buy price is $115,829 per coin, making Schiff’s $75K prediction significant.

Institutional interest in Bitcoin remains strong, with U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs seeing $231 million in inflows.

Economist Peter Schiff has raised concerns about Bitcoin’s future, predicting that its value could soon drop to $75,000. Schiff, known for his persistent criticism of Bitcoin, believes the cryptocurrency is facing significant risks. He suggests that Bitcoin holders should “sell now and buy back later,” warning that the token could continue its downward trajectory.

Schiff’s warning follows Bitcoin’s recent 3.12% decline, which brought its price down to $109,828. The drop adds to Bitcoin’s overall 13% decrease from its recent peak. Despite the cryptocurrency’s history of volatility, Schiff remains confident that Bitcoin’s price will likely fall to levels below the average cost of MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin holdings.

Schiff Predicts Bitcoin’s Plunge Below MicroStrategy’s Average Buy Price

Peter Schiff’s price forecast for Bitcoin suggests a drop to $75,000, which would bring it below MicroStrategy’s average cost. MicroStrategy, led by Michael Saylor, has accumulated a significant amount of Bitcoin since 2020. The company’s average purchase price is currently $115,829 per Bitcoin, making any significant decline potentially painful for the firm.

Schiff points out that the decline to $75K is a “minimum” target, warning that Bitcoin’s weaknesses could soon outweigh its strengths. He highlights the ongoing corporate buy-ins and increasing hype around Bitcoin as factors that may not be sustainable in the long run. Schiff argues that selling Bitcoin now and re-entering at a lower price might be the best strategy for investors.

Bitcoin Faces Market Volatility and Institutional Activity

Despite Schiff’s bearish outlook, other factors continue to drive Bitcoin’s price upward. Institutional interest in Bitcoin remains strong, with firms like Metaplanet purchasing large amounts of Bitcoin. On August 14, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw massive inflows, amounting to $231 million, indicating continued faith in the digital asset.

The recent price fluctuations, including a sharp dip caused by a whale dump of 24,000 BTC, also show Bitcoin’s volatile nature. This dump resulted in significant liquidations, affecting Bitcoin’s value and its performance relative to other assets like Ether. However, Bitcoin remains supported by institutional investments and continued interest in spot Bitcoin ETFs.

