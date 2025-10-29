Bitcoin Faces Sell Warning, but Market Bulls Aren’t Backing Down

Despite a short-term warning from the TD Sequential model, some analysts believe renewed buying pressure from Asia could stabilize the market.

The leading cryptocurrency has seen a mild weekly gain of just over 4%, though it remains 2.3% lower in the past 24 hours. Market data shows daily trading volumes surpassing $63 billion, signaling robust participation even as investors weigh upcoming macro events, including potential U.S. rate cuts and trade negotiations between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Technical Indicators Turn Cautious

Bitcoin’s daily chart reflects mounting indecision. The RSI has drifted around the neutral 50 zone, while the MACD continues to show limited momentum, neither confirming a strong rebound nor suggesting a deep correction.

Prominent analyst Ali Martinez pointed out that the TD Sequential indicator—known for predicting previous market swings—has flashed a new sell signal. Over the past months, this model accurately called several Bitcoin reversals, from the July correction to October’s sharp 19% drop. If the signal holds, short-term volatility could return before the next major leg up.

Renewed Activity from Asian Traders

While technical signals lean bearish, trading patterns suggest a more optimistic undertone. Data highlighted by Crypto Rover indicates that Asian traders have resumed accumulating Bitcoin after weeks of selling. The APAC session has shown a clear upward curve in cumulative returns, hinting that regional sentiment is turning positive once again.

This shift coincides with a broader recovery in risk appetite as global investors anticipate easier monetary policy and potential breakthroughs in trade talks. A strong performance in the S&P 500 this week has further fueled expectations that the crypto market could regain momentum once confidence returns.

Liquidations and Market Positioning

Liquidation data reveals over $110 million in leveraged positions cleared in the past day, split between $74 million in longs and $35 million in shorts. Analysts view this as a healthy market flush that could pave the way for more stable price action in the near term.

Although Bitcoin briefly touched $113,600 earlier this week, sellers quickly stepped in, capping the rally. For now, traders are watching support around $111,000 and resistance near $116,000, levels that have repeatedly defined BTC’s recent range.

Outlook

Despite the TD Sequential’s cautionary tone, renewed accumulation in Asia and ongoing optimism around global monetary easing provide a counterbalance to bearish signals. The coming days could prove decisive as traders gauge whether Bitcoin can maintain support and resume its path toward $120,000 or if another correction is imminent.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

