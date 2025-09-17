Bitcoin Faces Thai Tax Relief While Markets Await Fed Policy

Key Insights:

  • Thailand’s 0% capital gains tax makes it a top crypto hub in Asia.
  • Bitcoin’s price may dip before reversing after the Fed rate cut.
  • Analysts predict a long-term Bitcoin rally following short-term volatility.
Bitcoin Faces Thai Tax Relief While Markets Await Fed Policy Move

Bitcoin (BTC) has seen notable movements recently, with the Thai government introducing a 0% capital gains tax on Bitcoin traded on national exchanges. This decision makes Thailand one of the more attractive crypto-friendly countries in Asia. Bitcoin investors are also watching for the Federal Reserve’s actions regarding interest rates, as analysts expect a significant market shift.

Thailand’s New Tax Policy on Bitcoin

The Thai government has unveiled a 0% capital gains tax on Bitcoin transactions conducted on local exchanges. This move is expected to boost the country’s position as a crypto hub in Asia. 

By removing tax barriers, the government is encouraging both local and foreign investment in the crypto sector. This tax relief follows a global trend of governments looking for ways to integrate cryptocurrencies into their economies.

Thai authorities believe that the measure will attract more crypto traders and institutional investors, further boosting Thailand’s financial markets.

Bitcoin’s Price Movements Ahead of Fed Decision

However, as Bitcoin’s price remains volatile, all eyes are on the upcoming Federal Reserve decision regarding interest rates. The cryptocurrency market is expected to experience fluctuations ahead of this announcement. 

A market observer highlighted that a Fed cut is tomorrow, with analysts suggesting that Bitcoin could see a dip before reversing course. Market predictions show that Bitcoin may fall toward key levels, such as $104,000 or $92,000, before any recovery.

Key Levels | Source: X

Some expect that the price will react to these critical levels based on past market behavior and gaps in futures contracts. Another analyst, JP Morgan, and other prominent analysts are expecting a market dump before a reversal.

Expectations of Market Reversal After Fed Rate Cut

Meanwhile, despite fears of a market drop in the short term, many analysts are optimistic about a long-term rally. Based on MerlijnTrader, “every cycle writes the same script: fear first, rally next.” The expectation is that once the short-term market instability clears, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could experience substantial growth.

With the Fed’s decision just days away, traders are preparing for potential volatility. Some believe that the market may bottom out before the inevitable reversal, providing an opportunity for investors willing to hold through the turbulence.

Price Reversal | Source: X

As the world’s largest cryptocurrency continues to make headlines, both Thailand’s new tax relief and the Fed’s upcoming rate decision will likely influence Bitcoin’s future trajectory.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/bitcoin-faces-thai-tax-relief/

