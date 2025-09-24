Bitcoin ($BTC) slips under $112K amid bearish pressure that triggers buy-the-dip calls as traders weigh rebound potential against crypto market uncertainty.Bitcoin ($BTC) slips under $112K amid bearish pressure that triggers buy-the-dip calls as traders weigh rebound potential against crypto market uncertainty.

Bitcoin Falls Below $112K Amid Bearish Market Momentum and Buy-Dip Calls

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/24 18:20
Bitcoin
BTC$112.922,58-%0,02
bitcoin14 main

Bitcoin ($BTC) is experiencing a notable decline in terms of market performance, while nearing October. Hence, the recent price trajectory shows a striking drop below the $112K mark amid the wider bearish momentum. In line with the latest market statistics, the sheer price drop of Bitcoin ($BTC) has raised the buy-dip calls among investors. Nonetheless, whether this slump paves the way for the next leg up remains to be seen in the near term.

Bitcoin Plunges Below $112K Amid Growing Buy-Dip Signals

The leading crypto coin has dropped below the $112K spot, plunging as low as $107,000, which is very unlike the normal price fluctuations. The respective dip has raised concerns among the institutional and retail investors alike, apart from triggering buy-dip calls across the market. Hence, the seasoned inventors consider the current price correction of Bitcoin ($BTC) as a crucial buying opportunity.

BTC Price Analysis

At the moment, the top crypto token is changing hands at $112,266.16, indicating a 0.38% price decrease over the past twenty-four hours. Apart from that, the market capitalization of Bitcoin ($BTC) is now sitting at $2.23T after a 0.46% drop. Simultaneously, with a 26.52% decrease, the 24-hour volume of the crypto exchange accounts for $49.57B.

Powell’s Speech Drives Bearish Market Momentum as $BTC, $ETH, $XRP, and $DOGE Feel Impact

In line with the exclusive reports, the speech delivered by Jerome Powell, the Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, has served as a major catalyst. Powell has expressed a cautionary note, driving a pullback across the financial markets, including stocks and crypto assets. As a result of this, Ethereum ($ETH), Ripple ($XRP), and Dogecoin ($DOGE) have also recorded considerable decline.

Keeping this in view, while Bitcoin and other crypto assets are lying low amid the increased market uncertainty, the market analysts predict a rebound. In this respect, the long-term $BTC traders are leveraging this opportunity to buy the dip and prepare for the potential upswing. Even then, whether this shakeout further deepens or leads to a bull rally is yet to be witnessed over the next days.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 24, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
USDCoin
USDC$0,9996+%0,04
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01429-%19,31
CrypTalk
TALK$0,043-%4,44
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/24 18:00
Share
Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

An advisor to the Trump family-backed cryptocurrency platform World Liberty Financial placed a risky long bet on Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) following the announcement of the first publicly traded AVAX-focused treasury company. read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,72+%0,28
Moonveil
MORE$0,08542+%0,50
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0,04309-%11,35
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 17:29
Share
Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Nicosia .Cyprus  — iMe, the advanced Telegram client with over 17 million downloads, today announced the launch of AI Chat Update 3.0, a major upgrade that transforms how users communicate, manage tasks, and handle cryptocurrency. With iMe 3.0, Telegram users can plan their day, fact-check news, translate conversations, generate memes, write replies, read messages hands-free, […] The post Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1252-%0,55
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01429-%19,31
Major
MAJOR$0,14016+%2,70
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 17:56
Share

Trending News

More

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Curve DAO has approved a proposal to establish a credit line of up to 60 million crvUSD for Yield Basis.

South Korea's National Power Party proposed the "Digital Asset Market Integration Bill," which includes provisions such as allowing crypto asset derivatives.