Bitcoin Flashes Buy Signal Not Seen Since $49k And $74k Bottoms

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 14:20
Moonveil
MORE$0.09991+3.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01772+4.83%
MISSION
MISSION$0.00001926+57.09%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13984-8.85%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00181+2.08%

Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field.

His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.
With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage.

Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control.

For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition but about evolution, about laying the groundwork for a system that prioritizes transparency and equity over secrecy and inequality.

As a journalist, Jake’s articles are crafted with the precision of a scholar and the passion of a true believer. He provides not only news but also thoughtful analysis that connects the dots between daily developments and larger economic theories. His work is a beacon for those lost in the technical jargon often associated with crypto discussions, illuminating the practical implications and benefits of these technologies.

In summary, Jake Simmons is not just reporting on a revolution; he wants to be part of it, fully committed to enhancing public understanding and adoption of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. His work is more than just a collection of articles; it’s a resource, a guide, and a companion for anyone ready to explore the potential of this digital frontier. Whether you are taking your first steps into crypto or are a veteran looking to stay on top of the latest trends, Jake’s insights provide clarity and foresight in an often unpredictable industry. Join him on this journey to reshape the world of finance, one post at a time.

You can engage with his latest takes on Twitter: @realJakeSimmons.

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/bitcoin-news/bitcoin-buy-signal-not-since-49000-74000-bottoms/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar’s Collapse

Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar’s Collapse

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017727+4.90%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02645-0.63%
Raydium
RAY$3.413+0.76%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/03 13:44
Share
XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp XRP Ledger (XRPL) is getting a major nod from a leading fintech giant following the establishment of a strategic partnership aimed at advancing the global digital supply chain for financial applications. Linklogis, a leading Chinese-based supply chain fintech giant, reportedly announced its new collaboration with the leading decentralized blockchain ledger, XRPL. The partnership marks a tactical move to develop a deployment strategy to enable Linklogis’s digital supply chain finance application to run on the XRP Ledger. Post-deployment goals include facilitating commercialization on a wider scale and authorizing cross-border settlements for digital assets supported by real-world transactions. In the long term, both parties aim to strengthen the partnership through the exploration of Stablecoins, supply chain finance innovation, trading of supply chain finance RWA assets with a focus on smart contracts, and the intersection of blockchain and AI in the broader trade finance sector. While XRPL is notable for its commitment to providing solutions for business through the facilitation of financial transactions, the partnership is poised to position XRPL as a noteworthy force in advancing enterprise-grade real-world assets. Advertisement &nbsp For Linklogis, the partnership once again underscores the firm’s commitment to advancing supply chain finance through innovative technology. In 2019, Linklogis launched a cross-border business with a global reach, offering services in 27 countries worldwide. By 2024, it had processed RMB 20.7 billion ($2.88 billion) in cross-border assets. However, this is not the firm’s first move into the blockchain and crypto sector. Back in 2024, Linklogis launched a DeFi innovation lab named SuperFi Labs—the DeFi project aimed to develop on-chain consumer products.  SuperFi Labs would go on to serve two primary audiences with RWA products designed for users interested in its assets and DeFi-based products for another arm of its business. Source: https://zycrypto.com/xrp-gets-big-nod-from-china-as-fintech-giant-leverages-xrpl-for-supply-chain-applications/
RealLink
REAL$0.06022+4.42%
Movement
MOVE$0.1181-0.58%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21144+0.13%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 14:32
Share
Ray Dalio Reveals What Will Make Crypto Attractive Alternative Currency

Ray Dalio Reveals What Will Make Crypto Attractive Alternative Currency

The legendary hedge fund manager has warned that the "big debt cycle" is coming to an end
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.00203-10.54%
FUND
FUND$0.0195-2.50%
Raydium
RAY$3.413+0.76%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/03 13:56
Share

Trending News

More

Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar’s Collapse

XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

Ray Dalio Reveals What Will Make Crypto Attractive Alternative Currency

How I Turned $20 Into a Trading System That Pays Me Weekly — Without Staring at the Charts All Day

The Final Quest for FAIR Play: Why ERC-8001 is Web3 Gaming’s Missing Piece