Bitcoin Flashes Warning Signs as Whale Supply Hits 2018 Lows

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 02:45
  • Bitcoin faces repeated resistance rejections, raising risks of a pullback near $107,200
  • Whale supply per holder drops to 2018 levels, signaling redistribution and reduced control
  • Correction depth stays within norms, with 12% decline aligning to past bull market patterns

Bitcoin continues to test critical levels while showing signs of exhaustion at resistance. The world’s largest cryptocurrency traded at $111,018 as of press time, up 0.63% in the past 24 hours. 

Its market capitalization now stands above $2.21 trillion, with trading volumes surpassing $47 billion. Yet beneath the surface, technical signals and on-chain metrics highlight growing challenges that could determine the next major move.

Rejection Signals from Key Resistance

Analyst Ali Martinez observed that Bitcoin recently touched the upper boundary of a descending channel near $110,700. This level has emerged as firm resistance, with multiple wicks forming at the boundary. 

The repeated rejections suggest that buyers are struggling to gain momentum. Consequently, a pullback toward $107,200 appears likely. A deeper decline could even send the price closer to $103,000, making the current range crucial for near-term direction.

Related: Three Reasons Bitcoin Could Reach $200K by Late 2025

Whale Supply Decline Mirrors 2018 Levels

Besides technical rejection, supply distribution trends raise additional concerns. Glassnode data shows that the average Bitcoin supply per whale, representing holders with 100–10,000 BTC, has steadily dropped since November 2024. 

The average now sits at just 488 BTC per whale, a level last seen in December 2018. Significantly, this decline contrasts with Bitcoin’s resilient price action above $60,000 in recent months. This signals redistribution, where whales appear to be reducing exposure while smaller investors and institutions absorb supply.

This trend can be both healthy and risky. On one hand, wider distribution supports market stability by reducing reliance on large holders. 

If retail and institutional demand slows, the absence of whale accumulation could increase downside pressure. Key support remains around $58,000–$60,000, while resistance extends near $72,000.

Related: Market Stays Fearful, But On-Chain Data Shows This Could be the Bitcoin Bottom

Historical Correction Patterns Hold

Meanwhile, correction depth remains within historical norms. CryptoQuant analysis highlights that Bitcoin has not corrected more than 28% during the current bull market. The recent 12% drawdown from its all-time high near $123,000 fits well within typical ranges. 

On average, severe pullbacks in this cycle have fallen between 20% and 25%. Hence, the latest move aligns with past behavior and may simply reflect a healthy reset of leverage and sentiment.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/bitcoin-whale-supply-drops-to-2018-levels-flashing-warning-sign/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$854.1+0.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241-0.56%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002568+0.23%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

In this article, Kevin Zhou shares his legendary experience from being born in Shanghai as an immigrant from a poor family to being addicted to games and then to being a cryptocurrency trader, as well as his profound insights and personal participation in major market events such as the Luna collapse and Ethereum merger.
Terra
LUNA$0.1478+0.27%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002789-0.74%
Major
MAJOR$0.15421+1.38%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 18:00
Share
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001608-0.67%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2811-3.40%
MAY
MAY$0.04265-0.44%
Share
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand