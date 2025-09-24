Bitcoin-Focused OranjeBTC to Make Its Debut on Brazil’s B3 Exchange

TLDR

OranjeBTC, a company focused entirely on Bitcoin accumulation, is set to debut on Brazil’s B3 stock exchange in early October. With 3,650 BTC on its balance sheet, worth over $410 million, the company enters the global spotlight. This makes OranjeBTC one of the largest Bitcoin holders among publicly traded companies.

A New Model for Corporate Bitcoin Holdings

Founded by former Bridgewater Associates executive Guilherme Gomes, OranjeBTC is not a typical startup. Its business model centers around Bitcoin, making it the first publicly traded company in Latin America focused 100% on the cryptocurrency. According to Gomes, the firm aims to accumulate the largest Bitcoin balance possible.

In comparison, Brazil’s fintech company Méliuz holds just 650 BTC, nearly six times less than Oranje. With its substantial holdings, the company is already positioned in the global Bitcoin scene. OranjeBTC has received significant backing from key figures in the Bitcoin world, including the Winklevoss twins and Adam Back of Blockstream.

OranjeBTC’s strategic vision aligns with the example set by Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy. Saylor turned his company into the largest Bitcoin holder globally. Gomes has echoed Saylor’s belief in Bitcoin as a long-term strategic reserve, explaining,

OranjeBTC to Merge with Intergraus on B3

OranjeBTC’s listing will follow a reverse IPO model. The company will merge with Intergraus, a firm already listed on B3. After the merger, about 85% of the shares will be in free float, allowing both institutional and retail investors access to Bitcoin exposure.

Bitcoin adoption in Latin America has mostly come from individuals and startups. OranjeBTC, however, stands out by focusing solely on Bitcoin accumulation. The firm aims to provide a transparent, scalable way for institutional investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin through traditional market channels.

Brazil’s stock exchange has shown increasing interest in cryptocurrencies. In 2022, B3 launched Bitcoin futures and explored crypto custody services. OranjeBTC’s entry into the market highlights the growing recognition of Bitcoin as a mainstream asset in Latin America.

Guilherme Gomes sees this as just the beginning for Bitcoin-focused companies. He believes banks and insurance firms will follow suit in adopting similar strategies.

