Bitcoin FOMO returns after BTC dip – But is it too soon to buy?

Retail traders are jumping back in after a small market dip, hoping for a quick rebound. But history serves as a warning, with early optimism often fading before a real recovery.

Behind the scenes, on-chain data shows experienced investors quietly buying Bitcoin [BTC], so the real opportunity may lie in fear.

Retail traders rush to buy the dip

Santiment data shows retail traders are once again crowding to “buy the dip” after Tuesday’s mild market pullback.

Usually, such spikes in dip-buying sentiment have been followed by short-term retraces and additional downside. Historically, the most favorable buying opportunities arise when optimism fades and fear takes over.

Markets tend to move against trader expectations, especially when many believe the worst is behind them.

Strong rebounds typically begin only after retail sentiment shifts from FOMO to genuine fear.

Tariff reshapes flows, but overseas influence remains minimal

The 155% U.S. tariff hike may be tightening global liquidity, but on-chain data shows Bitcoin holders are staying firm. This is due to steady outflows from exchanges and strong stablecoin inflows, indicating accumulation.

Yet, as fiscal and trade pressures rise, political drama from abroad has barely registered in crypto markets.

Despite newly sworn-in Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s high-profile meeting with President Donald Trump and the Nikkei 225 hitting record highs, Bitcoin stayed flat.

This is because Japan holds only a small fraction of global BTC supply, leaving its policy shifts with little sway over digital asset trends.

A chance up for grabs during market fear

Despite external shocks, smart money continues to accumulate Bitcoin.

Exchange outflows, stablecoin inflows, and low miner selling all indicate conviction beneath the surface. The best entries usually come when fear dominates, not when traders rush to “buy the dip.”

As retail sentiment swings between hope and panic, maybe patience truly is a virtue.