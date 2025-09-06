Bitcoin Fumbles After Payroll Shock: Gains Vaporize, $100K Retest Looms

By: Brave Newcoin
2025/09/06 03:42
Union
U$0.0099-15.81%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,141.01+0.67%
GET
GET$0.008575--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02679+0.29%
On Friday, BTC briefly popped above $113,000, only to wipe out the entire $113.4K surge in spectacular fashion, despite a U.S. jobs report so weak it practically guaranteed a Federal Reserve rate cut later this month. This is classic Bitcoin: ignore the macro tailwinds, trip over its own shoelaces, and leave traders asking whether $100,000 support is about to get retested.

Payrolls Miss Big, Gold Steals the Spotlight

The U.S. nonfarm payrolls print came in at a pathetic 22,000 jobs for August. Wall Street was expecting 75,000. To make matters worse, previous months were quietly revised downward, showing a much uglier trend: June went negative, and August full-time jobs actually fell by 357,000. The “resilient” U.S. labor market? More like a patient on life support.

The dollar promptly tanked. Gold, meanwhile, strutted to new all-time highs, reminding everyone why it’s still the boomer’s favorite crisis hedge.

Traders almost unanimously agreed: the Fed is now boxed into a corner. The September 17 meeting will almost certainly deliver a rate cut, according to CME FedWatch Tool odds. The Kobeissi Letter put it bluntly: “The labor market is rapidly deteriorating.” Translation: easy money is back on the menu.

Bitcoin Snoozes While Liquidity Builds

You’d think Bitcoin, the self-proclaimed “hardest money,” would cheer at the prospect of lower rates and a weaker dollar. Instead, BTC did its usual impression of a moody teenager—spiking, sulking, and settling back under $111,000.

That’s not to say the setup is bearish. Onchain metrics tell a different story: over $2 billion in stablecoins parked on exchanges in the last 24 hours, just waiting to rotate into BTC and ETH. Open interest in Bitcoin futures is also hovering at record highs near $80 billion. That’s not apathy; that’s leverage coiling like a spring.

Still, leverage cuts both ways. Friday’s $3,000 reversal was powered by long liquidations, erasing $63 million in hours. Market makers clearly hunted stops before resetting direction. If you’re wondering why BTC can’t hold rallies, blame crowded positioning and predatory liquidity sweeps.

Bitcoin is set up for a big move, but it’s still deciding whether to play hero or villain. Bulls need that weekly close above $112,500 to avoid a retest of $100,000. Until then, it’s volatility theater—starring your leverage as the main character.

Bitcoin couldn’t hold on to its surge, source: BNC

Technical Picture: Constructive But Fragile

On the micro charts, Bitcoin still looks like it’s building an uptrend: higher highs, higher lows. Unless BTC closes decisively below $109,500, the short-term structure remains intact. Think of this dip as a liquidity flush, not a full-blown trend reversal.

But zoom out and it’s more complicated. The weekly close is what really matters. Without a strong candle above $112,500, it’s premature to declare a confirmed bottom near $107,500. Traders eyeing that $100,000 line in the sand aren’t doomposting—they’re hedging reality.

The Takeaway: Gold Wins, Bitcoin Waits

The irony here is rich: a collapsing jobs market hands the Fed every excuse to slash rates, and gold gets the party invite while Bitcoin lingers in the hallway. The crypto crowd is positioning for upside, but the price action screams indecision.

In short: Bitcoin is set up for a big move, but it’s still deciding whether to play hero or villain. Bulls need that weekly close above $112,500 to avoid a retest of $100,000. Until then, it’s volatility theater—starring your leverage as the main character.

 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001243+2.98%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001664+11.00%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01268+4.62%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Share
WLFI consultants shorted TRUMP and lost a total of $472,000. Only 866,000 of the 1.35 million USDC in their account remain.

WLFI consultants shorted TRUMP and lost a total of $472,000. Only 866,000 of the 1.35 million USDC in their account remain.

PANews reported on June 19 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, WLFI consultant Ogle has accumulated losses of $472,000 due to shorting TRUMP tokens, and only $866,000 of the 1.35 million
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.359+1.18%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1459+58.58%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:20
Share
Experts see strong year-end growth potential for Zexpire

Experts see strong year-end growth potential for Zexpire

Zexpire launches 0DTE DeFi protocol, making crypto options trading simple with one-click. As analyst predictions position Ethereum to challenge the $5000 milestone, the rapid ascent of a new contender, Zexpire, is capturing attention with forecasts of it hitting $3 by…
DeFi
DEFI$0.001593-1.72%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/06 03:33
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

WLFI consultants shorted TRUMP and lost a total of $472,000. Only 866,000 of the 1.35 million USDC in their account remain.

Experts see strong year-end growth potential for Zexpire

Rusland wil barrières voor persoonlijke crypto-handel verlagen

SOL Strategies Nasdaq Listing: A Pivotal Breakthrough for Crypto Staking