Bitcoin Goes Global: 32 Countries Move Toward Adoption

By: Coindoo
2025/09/24 17:30
According to research by the Bitcoin Policy Institute, 32 countries are now actively pursuing pro-Bitcoin initiatives ranging from legislation to direct state participation in mining and investment.

The report highlights that interest intensified after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the creation of the Strategic Research Organization (API) to oversee America’s National Bitcoin Reserve. Since then, governments across multiple continents have taken steps to integrate Bitcoin into their financial or energy strategies.

Out of the 32 countries identified, 27 already maintain some form of active exposure to Bitcoin, while 13 are moving bills or proposals through legislative pipelines. These initiatives range from legal frameworks for investing and retirement products to the use of Bitcoin in tax collection and state-backed mining projects.

Several nations are experimenting with multiple approaches at once. Argentina and the United Arab Emirates, for instance, are combining sovereign wealth fund allocations with direct mining ventures, signaling a comprehensive state-level commitment to BTC.

Bitcoin Price: 3 Bearish Signals Point to Deeper Drop

The study also found that ten countries, including El Salvador, Russia, Bhutan, and Ethiopia, are accumulating Bitcoin by tying mining rights to energy contracts. Meanwhile, governments such as the U.S., China, and the U.K. have effectively become holders of Bitcoin through seized assets, which they have chosen not to liquidate.

Tax integration is also beginning to surface. Switzerland’s cantons, Dubai, Panama City, and the U.S. state of Colorado now permit residents to pay certain taxes directly in Bitcoin.

While the scope and intent differ, the report underscores a clear trend: governments are no longer viewing Bitcoin solely as a speculative asset but increasingly as an economic instrument to be integrated into policy, energy, and fiscal systems.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

