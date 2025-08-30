Bitcoin Handover – How Retail is Selling to Wall Street ETFs

By: Coinstats
2025/08/30 02:01
Bitcoin
BTC$108,347.26-3.42%
On-chain data shows Bitcoin ownership is shifting from retail to institutions like BlackRock's ETF.
  • While retail investors still hold the majority, institutions and ETFs now control over 14% of all BTC
  • This shift from early adopters to Wall Street creates a new dynamic of persistent, price-agnostic buying
  • On-chain data shows Satoshi holds 4.6% of the supply, while another 7.6% of Bitcoin is lost forever

Bitcoin is moving from early believers to Wall Street. As the asset matures, a new class of owner is taking control, and this shift in who holds BTC is the most important trend for its future price. On-chain data shows exactly where the 21 million coins are.

Who Actually Holds the Most Bitcoin Today?

Most of the Bitcoin supply, nearly 13.83 million BTC (65.9%), is still in the hands of individual retail investors. This group, valued at over $1.52 trillion, represents the largest single slice of the ownership pie.

However, Wall Street and corporate America now control a combined 14% of all Bitcoin, and their share is growing rapidly:

  • The new U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, led by BlackRock, have already bought 1.63 million BTC (7.8%).
  • Corporate treasuries, with Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy leading the charge, hold another 1.3 million BTC (6.2%).

The post Bitcoin Handover – How Retail is Selling to Wall Street ETFs appeared first on Coin Edition.

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
US Inflation Expectation Falls to 4.8% in August 2025

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-inflation-expectation-august-2025/
Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana is sitting on a critical support level following a period of muted volatility and sideways consolidation. With multiple technical confluences now in play, the market appears primed for a decisive breakout,or breakdown. The current structure suggests that price is…
