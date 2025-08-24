Bitcoin has ‘died’ no less than 431 times

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 20:26
DAR Open Network
D$0.0339-2.16%
Threshold
T$0.01654-2.24%
Triathon
GROW$0.0108--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020605-7.28%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004362-0.86%

Who doesn’t love a good obituary? A fitting end to a life well lived. Yet, even the best eulogies in the world lose their shine somewhat when the subject isn’t deceased. According to the latest data from Bitcoin Is Dead, the internet’s most comprehensive database tracking Bitcoin death declarations, the number-one digital asset has ‘died’ a mindblowing 431 times.

And if you had invested $100 each time, you’d have a whopping $118,739,991 today.

Peter Schiff tops the Bitcoin critic rankings

Bitcoin was first declared dead when it was trading at around 11 cents back in October 2010 by the Underground Economist, who said the only thing that had kept Bitcoin alive that long was its “novelty.”

Since then, the list of Bitcoin critics has continued to grow to include notable economists, such as Nouriel Roubini, legendary value investors like Warren Buffett, and everyone’s favorite goldbug, Peter Schiff, who incidentally tops the Bitcoin critic rankings, having pronounced the asset’s death a whopping 18 times.

Schiff’s latest scathing critique likens the 2008 financial crisis from which Bitcoin was born to the 2025 economic climate, stating:

Bitcoin is dead (again)

Bitcoin Is Dead records every time Bitcoin has been pronounced “dead” by its critics since 2010. And it’s a long list, at 431 times.

Indeed, the phrase “Bitcoin is dead” has become something of a meme among the Bitcoin community, drawing on the barrage of premature obituaries issued every time the asset faces any headwinds.

Each fresh wave of doubts, whether sparked by market crashes, regulatory crackdowns, or technological issues, has aged incredibly badly, with Bitcoin rising like a veritable phoenix from the ashes every time, leaving its critics for dust.

Just ask Harvard professor Kenneth Rogoff, a former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), who recently admitted that his 2018 prediction of Bitcoin being “more likely” to drop to $100 than climb to $100,000 fell far from the mark.

Bitcoin’s resilience has become the stuff of legends, shaking off the harsh condemnations like water off a duck’s back, from concerns about volatility, energy consumption, and criminal use, to its lack of tangibility and ‘Ponzi scheme’ dynamics.

The Bitcoin critic rankings

Bitcoin’s most vocal critic by far is Schiff, who has called curtains for Bitcoin on numerous occasions, labeling it everything from the “biggest bubble in history” to a flash in the pan. He said in February 2022:

Following in second place is Warren Buffett, who, despite calling Bitcoin a “gambling token” with “no intrinsic value” and even “rat poison squared,” has been notably more subdued in recent years; his latest public attack calling on Bitcoin’s demise was in 2023.

Jamie Dimon narrowly misses scooping up third place, despite his highly publicized rants about Bitcoin, calling it everything from a criminal tool to a worthless Ponzi. Even Dimon’s scathing attacks have cooled in recent years, as JPMorgan expands its suite of Bitcoin and crypto-related services.

It’s unlikely he’ll become a Bitcoin cheerleader any time soon, if past obituaries are any guide, but even if the eulogies keep coming, so will Bitcoin.

Mentioned in this article
Latest Alpha Market Report

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/the-latest-data-from-bitcoin-is-dead-dropped-this-week-bitcoin-has-died-no-less-than-431-times/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Future Of Crypto In Asia-Middle East

The Future Of Crypto In Asia-Middle East

The post The Future Of Crypto In Asia-Middle East appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Opinion by: Dipendra Jain, co-founder of TCX Regulation has become the baseline for crypto. From the United States’ regulatory enforcement to Dubai’s comprehensive crypto rulebook and India’s renewed debate on formalizing Bitcoin reserves, governments are rewriting the rules of digital finance. As listed institutions, retailers and social networks weigh in on digital asset rails, stablecoins and yield mechanisms, the real story is no longer what’s next, but who is building what comes next.  Speculation once drove adoption, but structured compliance catalyzes scale across the Asia-Middle East corridor. Hubs like the United Arab Emirates and India represent the treatment of regulation as the backbone of innovation. The UAE is pushing a unified virtual asset service providers (VASP) framework to accelerate global crypto ambitions. At the same time, India is opening the door for offshore crypto exchanges to return, with approvals now subject to the review of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).  As regulatory frameworks formalize, platforms must align with new taxation, data governance and licensing rules to access expanding markets without friction. The global center of gravity is tilting eastward, and the question is: Who will master the age of “permissioned scale,” where sustainable growth comes from thriving within regulation, not skirting them? Jurisdictional intelligence and the demographic interplay Once sufficient for market entry, understanding jurisdictional rules is no longer enough. The Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) has issued 36 full licenses and supports over 400 registered companies. VARA is also piloting tokenized gold and DeFi products, which promise growing enthusiasm to experiment with real-world assets beyond established solutions within a controlled environment.  But regulation alone renders platforms powerless if they fail to meet users where they are. With over 1.12 billion cellular mobile connections in India, 55.3% have internet access, and only 27% of adults meet basic financial literacy…
RealLink
REAL$0.05692+1.51%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003602+0.27%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001726-0.80%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 21:34
Share
A whale deposited 5.45 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in ETH and BTC.

A whale deposited 5.45 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in ETH and BTC.

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 5.45 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open 20x leveraged ETH and 40x leveraged BTC long positions, as well as 10x leveraged long positions for HYPE, LINK, AAVE and MKR.  
Bitcoin
BTC$114,494.27-0.17%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.15+0.73%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001-0.01%
Share
PANews2025/08/24 20:47
Share
Best Crypto Long Term Investment 2025: BlockDAG, Solana, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Taking Center Stage

Best Crypto Long Term Investment 2025: BlockDAG, Solana, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Taking Center Stage

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/best-crypto-long-term-investment-blockdag-sol-doge-shib/
Solana
SOL$205.29+1.21%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001286-2.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02057-6.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/24 21:00
Share

Trending News

More

The Future Of Crypto In Asia-Middle East

A whale deposited 5.45 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in ETH and BTC.

Best Crypto Long Term Investment 2025: BlockDAG, Solana, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Taking Center Stage

Analytics Firm Changes Strategy: Sells Large Amount of Ethereum and Makes Another Trade

Meme Coins Spark Investor Interest