The computational power dedicated to securing the Bitcoin blockchain has climbed to a record 955 quintillion hashes per second, according to data circulating among industry trackers on 27 August. The fresh peak—roughly 955 exahashes per second—extends a year-long trend of rising hash rate as new, more efficient mining rigs come online and large-scale operators expand capacity.
A higher hash rate boosts the network’s resilience against attacks and is often viewed by analysts as a barometer of long-term confidence in the cryptocurrency. The milestone comes less than eight months before the next scheduled “halving,” when the reward for mining new bitcoins will be cut in half—an event that historically has tightened margins for miners while putting upward pressure on the token’s price.
This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.
Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/bitcoin-hash-rate-hits-record-955-exahashes-per-second-6d02fc1b