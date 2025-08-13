Bitcoin Hashrate Cools After Record as Difficulty Bites

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/13 02:27

Four days ago, Bitcoin’s hashrate hit an all-time high of 976 exahash per second (EH/s), but it has since cooled, settling in the 900 EH/s range.

Mining Metrics Flash Mixed Signals as Block Times Stretch to 11:04

On Aug. 8, 2025, the network’s computing power reached a whopping 976 EH/s based on the seven-day simple moving average (SMA). As of today, the hashrate sits near 900 EH/s—down 76 EH/s over four days—coinciding with a 1.42% difficulty increase at block height 909216. Notably, the estimated revenue for 1 petahash per second (PH/s) of SHA256 output is higher.

Bitcoin Hashrate Cools After Record as Difficulty BitesBitcoin total hashrate using the seven-day SMA and one-year timeframe via hashrateindex.com stats.

At that time, the estimated hashprice was $57.30 per PH/s, and today it’s 2.55% higher at $58.76, according to hashrateindex.com stats. Yesterday, as BTC pushed past the $120,000 range, the hashprice climbed to $59.78 per petahash. The current revenue remains 4.72% below its July 14 mark, when the hashprice reached $61.67. The increase in network difficulty appears to be the culprit pushing the hashrate lower.

Bitcoin Hashrate Cools After Record as Difficulty BitesBitcoin hashprice over the last 30 days via hashrateindex.com.

With a lower hashrate, block intervals are running slower than the 10-minute target. As of 1:20 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday afternoon, the average block time is 11 minutes, 4 seconds. Slower intervals could set up a downward adjustment at the next difficulty retarget on Aug. 24, 2025. With more than 1,500 blocks left and projections subject to change, an estimated 9.64% cut to mining difficulty is on the table, at least for now.

A softer difficulty setting would ease pressure and could entice sidelined rigs back online, stabilizing block cadence. If price momentum holds, rising unit revenue could offset weaker output and steady participation; if it fades, consolidation among operators may quicken. Currently, the five leading mining pools by blocks mined are Foundry, Antpool, Viabtc, F2pool, and Spider Pool. Combined, the collection of entities control 78.39% of the total hashrate.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,174.37-4.31%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002918+0.03%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01373-5.24%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.271583-7.37%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00203-3.42%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)