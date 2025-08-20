Bitcoin Holders Face Heavy Losses as Exchange Inflows Surge

By: Coinstats
2025/08/20 22:13
  • Bitcoin holders rush to exchanges, fueling billions in losses.
  • Profit-taking surges as institutional buying collides with market retreats.
  • August trading slows, echoing history of sharp double-digit declines.

Short-term Bitcoin investors are feeling pressured after a wave of selling sent billions to crypto exchanges. Maartunn, an analyst on on-chain data provider CryptoQuant, said that in 48 hours, more than $5.69 billion worth of Bitcoin had entered exchanges at a loss. This steep decline underscores surrender among traders who had just entered the market and are now exiting at a loss.


Deposits to exchanges are generally an indicator of selling pressure, which has dragged on the rest of the market. The figures indicate that 50,026 BTC was deposited by short-term holders on exchanges within two days, one of the heaviest inflows driven by losses in weeks. More than $441 million in liquidation was recorded in the market in the same time frame as prices retreated to record highs.


Also Read: SEC Chair Paul Atkins Signals Softer Stance on Crypto Regulation


Profit-Taking and Institutional Buying Collide

While short-term holders sold at losses, profit-taking by longer-term investors has also intensified. Glassnode data indicated that Bitcoin holders who held their coins longer than a month made over $1.5 billion in profits on July 18. It was the biggest profit-taking occasion since December 2024, indicating that the selling pressure is not restricted to short-term players.


On August 14, bitcoin rallied to an all-time high of 124,533 under the momentum of robust institutional demand. One of the biggest purchasers was the Strategy of Michael Saylor, which announced the acquisition of $51.4 billion worth of Bitcoin between August 11 and 17. Such frantic hoarding has seen the market pull back, bringing the total cryptocurrency market cap under the $4 trillion mark.


Historical Patterns Shape Market Sentiment

Bitcoin posted four consecutive months of gains from April through July, but August has historically been less favorable. Three of the last four years have finished in August with losses in the double digits, and traders seem wary of repeating the trend. In addition, August is historically characterized by a reduced volume of trading and thinner markets, a situation that may increase volatility.


At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $113,683 after dipping to $112,555 earlier in the day. This is after hitting a record high last week, highlighting the rapid nature of the sentiment in the crypto space.


Conclusion

Heavy selling by short-term holders, alongside profit-taking from longer-term investors, has created intense downward pressure on Bitcoin. Despite institutional accumulation, market conditions in August remain fragile, and historical trends suggest cautious trading ahead.


Also Read: Trump’s Words Spark XRP Buzz as Ripple Targets SWIFT’s Dominance


The post Bitcoin Holders Face Heavy Losses as Exchange Inflows Surge appeared first on 36Crypto.

Iran plans 'harsh response' to Israel

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Jinshi, Iranian security sources told Reuters that Iran is planning to "give a severe response" to Israel's attack.
President of The ETF Store: Ripple's settlement with the US SEC clears the way for spot XRP ETF and BlackRock's involvement

PANews reported on June 28 that Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, tweeted that the end of the lawsuit between Ripple and the US SEC has cleared the way
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC halts decline as traders await FOMC meeting Minutes for Fed rate clues

Bitcoin (BTC) stabilizes around $113,500 at the time of writing on Wednesday after dropping 4% in the last two days. This downturn comes as the institutional demand continues to weaken, as spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) saw outflows exceeding $520 million on Tuesday.
