Bitcoin Holders Initiate Widespread Selling

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 20:42
Key Points:
  • Bitcoin holders are transitioning from accumulation to distribution.
  • Institutional and long-term holders are also reducing their positions.
  • This selling trend could lead to price adjustments and increased market volatility.

Glassnode’s recent data reveals a notable shift on August 25, 2025, as Bitcoin holders across all account sizes heavily move toward selling, with 10-100 BTC holders leading.

The synchronized selling among Bitcoin holders signals significant market pressure, possibly affecting market liquidity and volatility, potentially impacting broader cryptocurrency dynamics.

Fluctuating Bitcoin Prices Stir Expert Predictions

While direct statements from key figures were absent, market observers note heightened volatility and liquidity increases. This collective selling activity prompts concerns about further price adjustments.

Glassnode, On-Chain Analytics Provider, – “All Bitcoin wallet cohorts are currently in some form of distribution. The Accumulation Trend Score has fallen to 0.26, highlighting broad distribution across all groups.”

Market Data and Insights

Did you know? Many medium-sized Bitcoin holders shifted to selling as signals of past market corrections, sometimes leading to significant price rebounds with renewed demand.

As per CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin is currently priced at $110,932.99, with a market capitalization reaching $2.21 trillion. Despite a 3.38% drop in 24 hours, ongoing trading volume has surged by 51.11%, seeing a value of $80.23 billion in a day.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:04 UTC on August 25, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Analysts from the Coincu research team suggest that historical trends indicate increased volatility whenever medium to large holders lead sales. Market corrections may follow, though a potential price rebound remains feasible if demand resurfaces in the coming months.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/bitcoin-holders-sell-off-pressure/

