Bitcoin Holds ~$112,900 as Ethereum, Solana, and Altcoins Drop More Than 6%

While bitcoin’s value stays near $113,000, other digital coins are struggling. Ethereum, Solana, and many altcoins have seen sharp declines of over 6%. This shift in prices has caught the attention of traders and market watchers. It raises new questions about what could happen next for the largest cryptocurrency and its smaller rivals.

Bitcoin's Halving Countdown: Will Scarcity Spark the Next Rally?

Bitcoin is the first digital coin with no boss. A shared ledger sits on many computers, so no bank can shut it down. People send coins straight to each other, day or night. Miners guard the ledger by cracking math puzzles; the network pays them new coins for the work. Only 21 million can ever exist, and the payout falls in half every four years. This rule keeps the system tight and fake-proof.

Many see bitcoin as online gold. It has lasted longer than any rival, proving its code and brand. Newer coins offer flash, but they also bring bugs and big shifts. Bitcoin feels slow, yet its simple plan of scarcity never changes. Past cycles show prices often climb as each payout cut nears, then swing wild afterward. With mainstream funds lining up and supply growth shrinking, the old coin still looks lively in the present market sprint.

Ethereum's Next Leap: Riding the Path to 2030

Ethereum began as Vitalik Buterin’s idea in 2013 and went live in 2015. It lets people run smart contracts and build apps that cut out middlemen. The network swapped to Proof-of-Stake in 2022, trimming energy use and paying rewards to stakers. Ether fuels every action, from moving ERC-20 tokens to trading on DeFi. Busy times push fees up, so Layer 2 tools like Arbitrum and Polygon batch transactions and speed things up. Next comes sharding, which will split data into smaller parts and make the chain faster and cheaper.

Prices tell a story too. Using past moves and the Bitcoin halving rhythm, watchers place next year’s floor near $2,700 and a ceiling near $6,580. They then chart a steady climb: highs of about $7,500 in 2026, $9,000 in 2027, $11,000 in 2028, $13,000 in 2029, and $15,000 in 2030, with lows staying well above today’s marks. Compared with many newer coins, ETH has the biggest builder base and the most cash locked in apps. If the wider market shifts back to growth, its mix of fresh tech and long-standing trust makes it look hard to ignore.

Solana Surge: Speed Meets Crypto Growth

Solana is a network built for fast moves. It gives makers of apps a roomy base without slicing data into tiny parts. That means more work can happen at once. Many languages plug in, so coders feel at home. Its coin, SOL, acts as ticket, fuel, and prize. Users pay fees with it, run special programs, and earn rewards for securing the chain. Think of Ethereum or Cardano as rivals on the same track; Solana races ahead by skipping extra layers and keeping all parts in one lane.

The market now favors coins that can carry heavy traffic. Meme coins fade, yet real-world use shines. SOL fits this trend. It handled huge NFT drops and lively trading without blinking, a point some older chains still chase. Prices have climbed from last year’s lows, yet they sit below past peaks, leaving room to run if the next bull wave hits. If high speed, busy apps, and diverse tools matter, SOL looks set to draw fresh eyes in the coming cycle.

