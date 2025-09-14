Bitcoin Holds $114K On ETF Strength As XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Emerge

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 10:35
NEAR
NEAR$2.754-1.81%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,653.43-0.20%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04794+0.56%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006429+2.81%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24508-0.18%
XRP
XRP$3.0936-0.59%

Bitcoin is trading in the $114,000-$114,500 range, showing strong support around these levels as institutional funds continue to flow in. BlackRock and Fidelity have reported rising ETF inflows over recent days, reinforcing BTC’s position as a core asset in digital portfolios. 

As Bitcoin steadies, investors are not limiting their attention to BTC alone. Ripple’s XRP is gathering momentum, and early-stage opportunities like MAGACOIN FINANCE are now being named as some of the best crypto plays to watch. Traders appear to be balancing stability (BTC) with upside potential in selected altcoins and presales.

ETF Demand Strengthens the Base

ETF inflows are among the major tailwinds for Bitcoin now. Despite past volatility and intermittent periods of weak demand, recent reports show that BlackRock’s and Fidelity’s ETF products continue to attract steady capital. This institutional interest is helping reduce downward volatility and increasing investor confidence.

Steady ETF flows tend to support long-term accumulation, and many analysts believe the sustained interest could push Bitcoin toward resistance levels near $120,000–$125,000 if key technical thresholds are breached. Meanwhile, support at $110,000 to $112,000 remains critical; if that zone fails, downward correction risk increases.

XRP Emerges as a Strong Contender

XRP has caught sentiment among traders looking for altcoin value. Currently trading near $3.05, XRP broke above short-term resistance in several markets and is being viewed as a rebound play. If XRP reclaims $3.10 and holds it, targets toward $3.50 become increasingly plausible in the medium term.

Investors are also keeping an eye on XRP’s fundamentals – its cross-border payment usage, legal/regulatory developments, and partner integrations – all of which could serve as catalysts for price upside.

MAGACOIN FINANCE Joins Analyst Top Picks

Whale trackers flag growing MAGACOIN FINANCE buys, showing fresh investor bullishness. This latest presale – already drawing both institutional and retail interest – has climbed rapidly in visibility. Analysts now list MAGACOIN FINANCE alongside XRP and BTC in terms of outperformance potential.

What makes MAGACOIN FINANCE stand out is its combination of audited protocols, transparent roadmap, and engaged community, which helps to reduce risk when compared to many presale tokens. With presale tiers filling up, both whales and smaller investors are scrambling to secure allocations, expecting that this could be one of the breakout plays of the year.

Technical Picture for Bitcoin and XRP

Bitcoin’s chart shows resistance between $117,000 and $120,000, with support at $110,000. If BTC can break above $117,000 with volume, many expect a surge toward $125,000. On the downside, holding above $110,000 is essential to avoid deeper correction.

XRP needs to reclaim and hold the $3.10–$3.15 zone. Past resistance in that range, coupled with rising volume, could make it a launch pad for gains toward $3.50. If XRP fails there, support near $2.85 becomes the next reference zone.

Macro Tailwinds and Risk Factors

Macro conditions remain favorable. Interest rates are under close watch, with many expecting a cut or accommodative signals soon. Global equity markets have shown strength, especially in Asia, supporting risk assets broadly. Inflation data and currency movements will be key near-term drivers.

On the risk side: regulatory uncertainty (especially for altcoins), possible tightening in foreign markets, and any sharp shifts in macro data could quickly reverse sentiment.

With Bitcoin acting relatively stable, capital is flowing into altcoins. Ethereum is trading around $4,400, which many view as a strong base. Solana, Cardano, and others are also showing support. This rotation is helping boost interest in presales like MAGACOIN FINANCE, where early entrants believe they can capture much higher multiples compared to established altcoins.

Conclusion

Bitcoin’s consolidation near $114,000, powered by ETF inflows from giants like BlackRock and Fidelity, creates a stable foundation for potential upside toward $120,000–$125,000. Meanwhile, XRP is emerging as a serious value play if it overcomes resistance near $3.10. For those looking beyond established assets, MAGACOIN FINANCE is increasingly seen as a top breakout pick – balancing fundamentals with speculative return potential.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access

Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Simeon is a detail-driven editor who sharpens every piece with clarity and precision, ensuring clean, consistent, and professional content throughout.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/bitcoin-news-today-114k-btc-as-blackrock-and-fidelity-etf-inflows-surge-xrp-and-magacoin-finance-named-best-crypto-to-buy-now/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Too Late for Bitcoin’s Crown? A Beastly Next 1000x Meme Coin Could Change the Game

Too Late for Bitcoin’s Crown? A Beastly Next 1000x Meme Coin Could Change the Game

What if someone told you back in 2010 that a couple of hundred bucks could change your life forever? That was the missed chance with Bitcoin, the king that turned early degen believers into millionaires. Fast-forward to today, and meme coins have become the new lottery tickets of crypto,  but sharper, faster, and with far […]
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00201913-0.25%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0355--%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.9122+1.50%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 09:15
Share
Data: Tron's 24-hour revenue reached $1.42 million, far exceeding other blockchains and ranking first

Data: Tron's 24-hour revenue reached $1.42 million, far exceeding other blockchains and ranking first

PANews reported on September 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring and Defilama data, Tron's 24-hour revenue reached US$1.42 million, far exceeding other blockchains and ranking first; Solana's 24-hour revenue reached US$175,700.
Farcana
FAR$0.000342+0.88%
Share
PANews2025/09/14 10:22
Share
Ethereum Foundation Reveals Privacy-Preserving Roadmap

Ethereum Foundation Reveals Privacy-Preserving Roadmap

The post Ethereum Foundation Reveals Privacy-Preserving Roadmap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation has released a roadmap to bring end-to-end privacy features to the Ethereum network, a layer-1 (L1) smart contract blockchain, and rebranded its “Privacy & Scaling Explorations” initiative to “Privacy Stewards of Ethereum” (PSE). PSE said it aims to bring privacy solutions to the protocol, infrastructure, networking, application, and wallet layers in Friday’s announcement, and laid out several key goals for the next 3-6 months. These included enabling private transfers through the development of the PlasmaFold layer-2 network, confidential voting, and privacy in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.  The introduction of the Ethereum PSE privacy roadmap. Source: Ethereum Magicians The roadmap also proposed exploring a workaround for personal data being broadcast through remote procedure call (RPC) services, and private identity solutions through zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs, a way of verifying information without revealing the specific contents of that information. PSE outlined its mission: “Ethereum deserves to become core infrastructure for global digital commerce, identity, collaboration, and the internet of value. But this potential is impossible without private data, transactions, and identity. We take responsibility within the Ethereum Foundation for ensuring privacy goals at the application layer are reached. “We’ll work with protocol teams to ensure that any L1 changes needed to enable strong, censorship-resistant intermediary-free privacy take place,” the announcement continued. Privacy has always been at the core of the cypherpunk ethos that spawned cryptocurrencies, and as crypto gains widespread adoption and the attention of governments, the crypto community is increasingly concerned about evolving digital financial surveillance methods. Related: EU Chat Control hinges on Germany’s decision The US government proposes government identity checks for DeFi US government officials are currently weighing regulations for the crypto industry and markets, which include potential surveillance measures to track the activity of participants. The US Department of the Treasury, headed by secretary Scott Bessent,…
DeFi
DEFI$0.001783+1.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017253+4.50%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003956-4.65%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 10:23
Share

Trending News

More

Too Late for Bitcoin’s Crown? A Beastly Next 1000x Meme Coin Could Change the Game

Data: Tron's 24-hour revenue reached $1.42 million, far exceeding other blockchains and ranking first

Ethereum Foundation Reveals Privacy-Preserving Roadmap

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

Musk's xAI lays off 500 employees from its data annotation team