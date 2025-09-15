Bitcoin Holds $116,000 as Dogecoin Crashes 3.8% and Altcoins Face Broad Declines

By: Coinstats
2025/09/15 15:20
Solana
SOL$236.48-4.57%
Binance Coin
BNB$918.73-1.94%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,766.82-1.04%
MORI COIN
MORI$0.0541+30.58%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005738-9.45%
  • Bitcoin remains steady as Dogecoin drops and altcoins weaken.
  • Dogecoin suffers sharp decline while Bitcoin holds above $116,000.
  • Altcoins decline in daily trading while Bitcoin shows resilience.

The cryptocurrency market recorded mixed performance over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin managed to sustain gains while most major altcoins fell. Dogecoin emerged as the biggest loser among large caps, sliding sharply in daily trading.


Bitcoin (BTC) traded at $116,462 after gaining 0.5% in the past 24 hours. Its trading volume surpassed $32 billion, while the market capitalization stood at $2.32 trillion.


Ethereum (ETH) slipped 0.5% to $4,653.66, with daily volume reaching $24.8 billion. XRP (XRP) retreated 1.6%, now valued at $3.05 and holding a market capitalization of $181.8 billion.


Solana (SOL), also declined to 1.9% within 24 hours to trade at $242.53 as trading activity remained strong. BNB (BNB) fell 1.0% in 24 hours, dropping to $931.47.


Also Read: Coinbase’s XRP Holdings Collapse by 90% as Millions in Tokens Suddenly Exit Exchange


Dogecoin (DOGE) recorded the steepest loss among the top assets, falling 3.8% to $0.2784. Lido Staked Ether (STETH) also dipped 0.3% to $4,647.33.


TRON (TRX) remained flat at $0.351 after a 0.0% daily move. Cardano (ADA) registered a 2.6% loss, priced at $0.895.


Wrapped stETH (WSTETH) slipped 0.3%, now at $5,642.90. Chainlink (LINK) fell 2.1% in 24 hours, trading at $24.25.


Top Altcoin Gainers Defy Market Trend

Despite declines in major cryptocurrencies, smaller tokens recorded significant intraday rallies. OpenxAI (OPENX) jumped 97.9% to $0.8591 with $2.1 million in trading volume.


Nosana (NOS) soared 84.7% to $1.15, supported by $33.5 million in daily activity. Avantis (AVNT) climbed 78.5% to $1.44, with trading volume surpassing $1.38 billion.


PUP Token (PUP) gained 42.3% to $0.1279. MORI COIN (MORI) advanced 37.8% to $0.05737. Mitosis (MITO) increased 26.4% to $0.2979 with $683 million traded in a day.


The crypto market displayed sharp contrasts in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin held firm above $116,000, Solana edged higher, while most major altcoins including Ethereum, XRP, BNB, Cardano, and Chainlink declined. Dogecoin led the sell-off, underscoring pressure on meme-based assets, even as smaller tokens such as OpenxAI and Nosana surged strongly.


Also Read: Tron Shocks Crypto Market With $1.1M Daily Revenue, Crushing Ethereum and Solana


The post Bitcoin Holds $116,000 as Dogecoin Crashes 3.8% and Altcoins Face Broad Declines appeared first on 36Crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Regulation News: Bank of England Criticized Over Stablecoin Holding Limits

Crypto Regulation News: Bank of England Criticized Over Stablecoin Holding Limits

The post Crypto Regulation News: Bank of England Criticized Over Stablecoin Holding Limits appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Bank of England’s (BoE) plan to limit how much stablecoin individuals and businesses can hold is drawing sharp backlash from crypto firms and industry groups. Critics warn the move could stifle innovation, push capital out of the U.K., and isolate the country from global standards. What the BoE is Proposing According to the Financial …
Sidekick
K$0.178-19.31%
Union
U$0.019024+51.33%
Movement
MOVE$0.1255-3.97%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/15 16:11
Share
4 đồng tiền điện tử cần theo dõi trong tháng 11 với tiềm năng tăng trưởng 1.000%

4 đồng tiền điện tử cần theo dõi trong tháng 11 với tiềm năng tăng trưởng 1.000%

Tháng 11 hứa hẹn sẽ là giai đoạn bùng nổ đối với cộng đồng yêu thích tiền điện tử. Thị trường đang tràn đầy sự quan tâm khi nhiều tài sản kỹ thuật số cho thấy khả năng tăng trưởng đột phá. Các nhà đầu tư tập trung vào những token có tiềm năng mang […]
Choise.com
CHO$0.00412-6.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01375-5.49%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/15 15:56
Share
Europe’s IPO market stalls as companies turn to M&A amid volatility

Europe’s IPO market stalls as companies turn to M&A amid volatility

Klarna and other top European firms are skipping local IPOs and heading to New York instead.
MemeCore
M$2.52319-2.26%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 16:24
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Regulation News: Bank of England Criticized Over Stablecoin Holding Limits

4 đồng tiền điện tử cần theo dõi trong tháng 11 với tiềm năng tăng trưởng 1.000%

Europe’s IPO market stalls as companies turn to M&A amid volatility

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

XXKK Exchange Strengthens AML and KYC Systems to Elevate Compliance Standards