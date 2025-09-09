Bitcoin Holds Strong Above $111,000 Despite $12.7 Billion Whale Sell-Offs

Bitcoin holds strong above $111K despite $12.7B in whale sell-offs, showing resilience in uncertain conditions.

Analysts warn of heavy resistance ahead, calling any short-term rally a possible “dead cat bounce.”

Market sentiment stays divided, with risks of a liquidity trap in altcoins but opportunities for disciplined investors.

Bitcoin is holding strong against major sell-offs, so investors are paying critical attention to its next move. Some interpret this as a sign of stability, while others believe there can be weakness if critical levels are broken. The market is in two minds with risk and potential ahead.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $112,053. The volume over the last 24 hours is at $57.54 billion, while the market capitalization is at $2.23 trillion. The value has increased by 0.95% over the last 24 hours.

Source: CoinMarketCap Source: CoinMarketCap

Bitcoin Resists Heavy Whale Dumping

Popular crypto analyst Bitcoin Archive noted that whales have dumped approximately $12.7 billion in BTC over the past 30 days. The sales are the largest since 2022. However, with this frantic selling, the BTC is holding its ground above the figure of $111,000 through strong interest from the general market.

Source: X Source: X

Also Read | Bitcoin’s Falling Wedge Signals Upcoming Price Explosion Beyond $118,000

Bitcoin Rally Faces Strong Resistance Ahead

A Crypto Signal Alpha analyst pointed out that Bitcoin is still facing significant resistance on the daily chart. Unless the spot price breaks decisively above its all-time high (ATH), any upcoming rally is just a “dead cat bounce,” meaning a short-term rebound before the next possible dip.

Source: X Source: X

The analyst was just as dubious concerning the current altcoin boom due to the possibility that this could be some sort of liquidity trap, which is when retail buyers buy at inflated prices just before a large decline.

There are opportunities in this launch that can and ought to be capitalized on with responsibility. The comment from Alpha Crypto Signal was that the setup is riskier, but there is always the possibility of taking strategic long positions if stringent stop-loss levels and prudent risk management go with that.

BTC is holding up well at above $111K amidst furious whale selling, although the analysts are indicating that market conditions are weak. Success at this stage is based on patience, discipline, and strategic positioning.

Also Read | Bitcoin Struggles at $110K: Will Bulls Push Toward $125K?