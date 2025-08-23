Bitcoin Holds Strong In “Wall of Worry”, Path To $183,000 Remains Open

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 17:17
DeFi
DEFI$0.001744+2.52%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01417+7.67%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021474+0.98%
Wink
LIKE$0.012732+6.94%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000889+9.75%

Semilore Faleti is a cryptocurrency writer specialized in the field of journalism and content creation. While he started out writing on several subjects, Semilore soon found a knack for cracking down on the complexities and intricacies in the intriguing world of blockchains and cryptocurrency.

Semilore is drawn to the efficiency of digital assets in terms of storing, and transferring value. He is a staunch advocate for the adoption of cryptocurrency as he believes it can improve the digitalization and transparency of the existing financial systems.

In two years of active crypto writing, Semilore has covered multiple aspects of the digital asset space including blockchains, decentralized finance (DeFi), staking, non-fungible tokens (NFT), regulations and network upgrades among others.

In his early years, Semilore honed his skills as a content writer, curating educational articles that catered to a wide audience. His pieces were particularly valuable for individuals new to the crypto space, offering insightful explanations that demystified the world of digital currencies.

Semilore also curated pieces for veteran crypto users ensuring they were up to date with the latest blockchains, decentralized applications and network updates. This foundation in educational writing has continued to inform his work, ensuring that his current work remains accessible, accurate and informative.

Currently at NewsBTC, Semilore is dedicated to reporting the latest news on cryptocurrency price action, on-chain developments and whale activity. He also covers the latest token analysis and price predictions by top market experts thus providing readers with potentially insightful and actionable information.

Through his meticulous research and engaging writing style, Semilore strives to establish himself as a trusted source in the crypto journalism field to inform and educate his audience on the latest trends and developments in the rapidly evolving world of digital assets.

Outside his work, Semilore possesses other passions like all individuals. He is a big music fan with an interest in almost every genre. He can be described as a “music nomad” always ready to listen to new artists and explore new trends.

Semilore Faleti is also a strong advocate for social justice, preaching fairness, inclusivity, and equity. He actively promotes the engagement of issues centred around systemic inequalities and all forms of discrimination.

He also promotes political participation by all persons at all levels. He believes active contribution to governmental systems and policies is the fastest and most effective way to bring about permanent positive change in any society.

In conclusion, Semilore Faleti exemplifies the convergence of expertise, passion, and advocacy in the world of crypto journalism. He is a rare individual whose work in documenting the evolution of cryptocurrency will remain relevant for years to come.

His dedication to demystifying digital assets and advocating for their adoption, combined with his commitment to social justice and political engagement, positions him as a dynamic and influential voice in the industry.

Whether through his meticulous reporting at NewsBTC or his fervent promotion of fairness and equity, Semilore continues to inform, educate, and inspire his audience, striving for a more transparent and inclusive financial future.

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin/bitcoin-holds-strong-in-wall-of-worry-path-to-183000-remains-open-analyst/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump's company quietly reduces its stake in crypto project WLFI

Trump's company quietly reduces its stake in crypto project WLFI

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Forbes, the equity structure of World Liberty Financial, a crypto project under the Trump family, has recently changed. By analyzing the information
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.898+5.99%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.12292+2.30%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0697+2.50%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:44
Share
Web3 blockchain trend: Andy platform will hold TGE at 10 pm tonight

Web3 blockchain trend: Andy platform will hold TGE at 10 pm tonight

The blockchain industry is entering a phase of simultaneous explosion across multiple sectors. AI, Meme, Reliable Web Apps (RWA), DeFi, GameFi, and Web3 infrastructure are continuously evolving, accelerating the industry's evolution. Against this backdrop, new narratives and attempts are constantly emerging. Andy aiagent's TGE falls at this crucial juncture, worthy of close attention from industry observers. Global Track: Hot Spots and Trends AI track: the fastest growing direction AI has become one of the hottest areas in the blockchain ecosystem, accounting for over 25%. Whether it's AI-specific Layer 1 blockchains, DeAI (DeFi Agent), or AI infrastructure, they continue to attract capital and users. Layer 1 & Layer 2: The long-term battlefield of infrastructure High-performance public chains continue to emerge, with Layer 2 OP routes experiencing significant TVL growth, while ZK-based solutions are slightly sluggish. Overall financing is trending towards verticalization, focusing on specific application scenarios. Meme Track: The Power of Community Consensus The meme market saw several explosive growth in 2024, with projects like Useless and Bonk briefly exploding in market capitalization. Despite high volatility, Meme Coin once again demonstrated its unique "community-driven" logic. RWA: Accelerating the on-chain integration of real-world assets Leading institutions such as BlackRock, Paxos, and Tether have driven the issuance of RWAs to over billions of dollars. Tokenization has brought liquidity, transparency, and new investment channels, serving as a bridge between Web3 and traditional finance. DeFi & Lending: Still Occupies Half of the Market DeFi accounts for nearly half of all financing events, with an acceptance rate of 88%. DeFi lending also exceeds 80%. Its position will remain difficult to shake in the short term. GameFi and SocialFi: Scaling Up Lightweight games and social products have attracted a large number of users. Although there are no star projects, it shows that user scale is still the core competitiveness of this type of track. Web3 infrastructure and privacy: Double the heat The popularity of infrastructure is as high as 98%, and privacy protection has reached 97%. Data security and verifiable computing are becoming key breakthrough points in the blockchain compliance process. Andy: When trendy toys collide with Web3 In this track resonance, Andy proposed a unique attempt: • Taking the traditional MMPT "emotional culture IP" as the starting point: bringing more original soul art works to the chain; • DAO governance: Let the warm community co-govern and convert passion into active weight on the chain in real time; • On-chain trendy play mechanism: every interaction, creation, and sharing can be accumulated into digital rights; • Sustainable and scalable Web3 products: Continuously incubate the next generation of native on-chain art IP through Proof of Contribution Activity (POCAV) and IP voting system. Andy is not a short-term "speculative meme", but an attempt to combine trendy toys with on-chain mechanisms, giving MemeFi a more vital product form beyond emotional consensus. Tonight at 10pm: TGE sets sail [Tonight at 10 o'clock! Andy platform TGE countdown] Andy will officially launch the TGE tonight at 10:00 PM (Beijing Time). This is not only a critical moment in the project's development, but also brings three insights to the industry: • For the industry: This is an experiment of emotional cultural IP × on-chain mechanism, verifying whether MemeFi can move from narrative to mechanism-driven. • To the community: Your passion is no longer empty, but will be mapped into rights and value in real time, allowing you to truly participate in the growth of the platform. • For the future: The combination of Meme, AI, art, and DeFi may give birth to a new type of Web3 product ecosystem. Conclusion When trendy toys collide with Web3, emotional IPs are finding new ways to play on-chain. Andy, driven by contribution value and community governance, is attempting to transform passion into assets, enabling Web3 products to truly achieve sustainable expansion. At 10 o'clock tonight, the Andy platform TGE will officially set sail. Let us witness the starting point of a new trendy toy ecosystem on the chain.
RealLink
REAL$0.05683+11.69%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002297+8.75%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.05539+24.02%
Share
PANews2025/08/23 17:11
Share
Japan Embraces Crypto with Regulatory Shake-Up

Japan Embraces Crypto with Regulatory Shake-Up

Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) is on the cusp of introducing a comprehensive set of regulations aimed at reshaping the digital asset sector. The impending changes are designed to fall in line with the country’s financial systems by incorporating cryptocurrency-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to promote integration into mainstream markets and draw a wider spectrum of […]Continue Reading:Japan Embraces Crypto with Regulatory Shake-Up
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 17:28
Share

Trending News

More

Trump's company quietly reduces its stake in crypto project WLFI

Web3 blockchain trend: Andy platform will hold TGE at 10 pm tonight

Japan Embraces Crypto with Regulatory Shake-Up

Verasity Partners with Fraction AI to Boost Decentralized AI Training with Blockchain Ads

Ethereum Price Live: ETH Hits New All-Time High Above $4,880