Bitcoin Hyper Heats Up as Its $HYPER Token Presale Nears $14M Raised: Is It the Next Crypto to 1000x?

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/05 16:32
Threshold
T$0.016+0.62%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,361.83+1.22%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.29488-0.31%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01264+3.60%
Salamanca
DON$0.000419--%

Bitcoin ($BTC) is the king of the hill in the cryptocurrency market. In fact, even people who don’t know anything about crypto will have likely heard of Bitcoin.

It’s not at all surprising considering it is the first successful – and the world’s most valuable – crypto.

In particular, interest from institutional investors has pushed the coin’s value to stratospheric heights. When it comes to corporate Bitcoin treasuries, Michael Saylor’s Strategy is light years away from its competition with its stash of 636,505 $BTC.

A list of Strategy's most recent Bitcoin buys via the Strategy website.

With all eyes – retail and institutional alike – on $BTC, it’s little wonder that a new meme coin, with plans to build a much-needed Bitcoin Layer-2, is in the midst of a booming presale. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is rapidly closing in on the $14M mark, and if all goes according to plan, it could well be the next crypto to 1000x.

Bitcoin: Security at the Cost of Speed and Flexibility

By design, Bitcoin is one of the most secure cryptocurrencies out there, thanks to its simplified script.

The downside here is that it lacks flexibility, meaning you can’t use it for more advanced applications, such as smart contracts, dApps, DeFi protocols, and NFTs.

In comparison, blockchains like Ethereum and Solana can handle these use cases, making them the ideal platforms for meme coin developers.

There’s also the issue with Bitcoin’s transaction speeds. It can only handle a theoretical max of seven transactions per second (TPS) versus Ethereum’s 119.1 TPS and Solana’s 65K TPS.

Comparison of Bitcoin's TPS with other blockchains via chainspect.app.

Bitcoin’s slow transaction speeds lead to network congestion, which then results in high transaction costs.

Bitcoin Hyper: Securely Sending Bitcoin to Hyperspace

Since its launch in 2009, the Bitcoin blockchain has had numerous updates. So, why aren’t developers making it faster?

The reason is that it would come at the cost of its security. The good news is that Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has a solution to ensure faster transactions and make $BTC extra flexible, while retaining its high security.

To do this, the Hyper team will create a Bitcoin Layer-2, which will process transactions outside the main Bitcoin Layer-1.

Bitcoin Hyper Layer-2.

When launched, Bitcoin Hyper will work like this:

  • First, deposit your $BTC to an address monitored by the Hyper’s Canonical Bridge
  • Next, the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) will verify your coin
  • Once verified, a wrapped version of the $BTC with the same amount will be minted on Hyper’s Layer-2
  • You’ll be able to use your wrapped $BTC for various applications, such as staking and interacting with dApps
  • If you want to withdraw your $BTC, simply create a request. Once validated, it’ll be sent back to your Bitcoin wallet address on the Layer-1.

Every transaction on the Layer-2 will be faster and cheaper than on the Layer-1 since it will be on an SVM. Meanwhile, the state of the Layer-2 is constantly committed to the Layer-1 to ensure that everything is synchronized and secure.

❓If you want to learn more about the project, be sure to read our What is Bitcoin Hyper? page.

$HYPER Tokens: Powering the Bitcoin Hyper Project

When the Layer-2 launches, you’ll need Bitcoin Hyper’s $HYPER token to pay for gas and other transaction fees.

Holding this token also offers other perks, like access to exclusive features and the ability to vote on key decisions on the project.

For now, you can buy $HYPER tokens at the official Bitcoin Hyper presale website. Each one costs $0.012865, but a price increase is due in less than two days, so it’s always best to act as quickly as you can.

Don’t forget, you can also stake your $HYPER to enjoy rewards at 78% APY.

💡For more information on joining the presale, check out our page on how to buy Bitcoin Hyper.

Because of the project’s promise to make the Bitcoin ecosystem faster and more flexible, Bitcoin Hyper has gotten a lot of attention from investors. And that includes recent whale buys of $161.3K and $100.6K.  To date, the presale has raised close to $14M, giving it the most potential to be the next crypto to 1000x.

Ready to invest in this revolutionary Layer-2? Join the Bitcoin Hyper presale today.

Things Will Only Get Better for Bitcoin

As the crypto market becomes more mature, there’s plenty of room for growth for Bitcoin. And thanks to projects such as Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), the world’s biggest cryptocurrency can only become more valuable and useful.

Because of this, expect Bitcoin to maintain its status at the top of the crypto food chain for the foreseeable future.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-presale-nears-14m-next-crypto-to-1000x/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$45.24 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$45.24 million

PANews reported on September 5th that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$45.24 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$6.568 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$25.0296 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$6.2721 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$2.3893 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$3.3281 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$1.6533 million. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two of Hua Xia’s ETFs also have RMB counters.
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1018+2.09%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 16:26
Share
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.001602+0.69%
Startup
STARTUP$0.013248+71.14%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1044-30.40%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Share
Here’s XRP Price by 2033 if Ripple Captures $18.9 Trillion in Tokenization

Here’s XRP Price by 2033 if Ripple Captures $18.9 Trillion in Tokenization

XRP could surge into the triple-digit range by 2033 if Ripple successfully taps into the projected $18.9 trillion tokenization market. This ambitious outlook stems from Ripple’s recent collaboration with the Blockchain Association of Singapore (BAS), which has renewed focus on the $18.9 trillion tokenization opportunity expected by 2033. Market commentator Brad Kimes of Digital Perspectives highlighted a scenario in which Ripple captures the full value of tokenization. He suggested that XRP could see extraordinary price growth over the next decade. In his forecast, Kimes predicts XRP could rise to $10.40 by 2026, reach $54.20 by 2029, and potentially soar to $189 by 2033. The $18.9 Trillion Tokenization Opportunity Ripple’s partnership with Boston Consulting Group suggests that real-world asset tokenization could reach $18.9 trillion by 2033. This would span areas such as trade finance, payments, and capital markets. Custody will be pivotal in providing the infrastructure that makes this growth feasible. The report also revealed that 71% of financial institutions and enterprises in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region have grown more confident in crypto assets over the past six months. Specifically, more than half of these firms plan to adopt custody solutions within the next three years. Ripple’s Vision: Custody as the Foundation Ripple argues that digital asset custody will be the backbone of this multi-trillion-dollar transformation. The company emphasizes that institutional-grade custody solutions are crucial for the large-scale adoption of tokenized assets, stablecoins, and cross-border settlement. Notably, Ripple’s recent workshop in Singapore outlined five core requirements for effective digital asset custody: Compliance-by-design: Custody must be regulatory-compliant from the start, especially in regions like Singapore, ensuring asset segregation and recovery protocols. Flexible custody models: Institutions need tailored solutions. This includes self-custody, third-party, or hybrid to balance control, scalability, and operational needs. Operational resilience: Custody systems must withstand disruptions, ensure continuity, and meet standards like the EU's DORA. Strong governance: Clear duties, audit trails, and independent oversight build institutional trust. Scaling stablecoin adoption: Custody supports stablecoin use in trade finance, liquidity, and cross-border payments, ensuring compliance and interoperability. XRP’s Role in Tokenized Finance If Ripple’s vision comes to fruition, XRP could play a central role in global tokenization flows. It will act as the bridge asset for stablecoins, tokenized securities, and cross-border payments. Ripple has already taken a regulatory-first approach with its issuance of Ripple USD (RLUSD), a stablecoin governed under a New York Trust Charter, with full reserves and independent audits. As adoption continues to grow, projections like those from Brad Kimes highlight what many XRP supporters believe. They believe Ripple’s infrastructure and XRP’s utility could place the asset at the heart of one of the most dramatic value transformations in digital finance over the coming decade. https://twitter.com/DigPerspectives/status/1957774151562793418 XRP in the 2030s However, XRP still has a long road to the $189 price point by 2033. Achieving this would require an appreciation of over 6,600% from its current price of $2.82. Some analysts even predict higher valuations. For example, Dom Kwok, founder of EasyA, believes XRP could reach $1,000 by 2030. Meanwhile, analysts from Bitwise caution that if XRP fails to fulfill its potential, its price could drop to as low as $0.13 by 2030.
SIX
SIX$0.02137-0.37%
RealLink
REAL$0.06171+2.23%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012102-1.03%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/05 13:15
Share

Trending News

More

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$45.24 million

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Here’s XRP Price by 2033 if Ripple Captures $18.9 Trillion in Tokenization

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)