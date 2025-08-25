Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Live News Today: Latest Insights for Bitcoin Maxis (August 25)

Stay Ahead with Our Immediate Analysis of Today’s Bitcoin & Bitcoin Hyper Insights

In 2010, Bitcoin was worth a few cents. One year later, it hit $20. In six years, it was $17,000, and now it’s sitting at over $100K, after hitting an ATH of $123K in July.

Historically, if you’d invested in Bitcoin at launch, you’d have an ROI of 188,643,000%. The likes of Mastercard, JP Morgan, and scores of S&P 500 companies are buying Bitcoin in droves. There’s never been anything like Bitcoin before, and investors are waking up to that reality.

However, Bitcoin is getting old for modern standards. No dApps, no smart contracts, and almost non-existent DeFi scalability. It needs an upgrade. And that’s what Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is here to do with Layer-2 technology.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a crypto project planning to launch the fastest Layer-2 chain for Bitcoin. Its goal – to bring Bitcoin’s blockchain to modern standards. This means compatibility with dApps, smart contracts, and seamless DeFi programmability for developers.

The L2 will run on a Canonical Bridge, combined with the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), for native compatibility with Solana. You’ll be able to build token programs, LP logic, oracles, games, NFT infrastructure, DAOs, and much more. All without reinventing the wheel.

To engage with the L2, you’ll deposit $BTC to a designated address monitored by the Canonical Bridge. The Relay Program verifies the details, and then mints an equivalent number of wrapped $BTC on the L2. You can also withdraw your original $BTC at any time.

Today’s Bitcoin Technical Analysis

Even though Bitcoin surged nearly 4% after Powell’s encouraging speech last Friday, where he hinted at a possible September rate cut, the token has since lost all of those gains (and then some), continuing its short-term bearish trend.

That said, Bitcoin is now testing support at the 100 EMA, which has prompted investors to start ‘buying the dip.’

Why? Because the last time $BTC touched the 100 EMA – on June 22 – it went on to rally more than 25% in just a couple of weeks, hitting fresh all-time highs.

Even better, the current price level also aligns with a major support area for Bitcoin. The last time $BTC traded in this region, it rallied over 11%.

And a similar move this time around could once again propel Bitcoin into uncharted territory, aka new ATHs.

Strategy’s Michael Saylor Eyes More Bitcoin in August, Hyping Up Bitcoin Hyper’s $12M Presale

August 25, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Michael Saylor hinted at a new Bitcoin purchase in a suggestive X post, with the simple message of ‘Bitcoin is on sale.’

Strategy already bought Bitcoin twice this August, for a total investment of $69M, bringing its reserves at 629,376 $BTC, worth over $73B.

A third purchase would send a strong buy signal, rallying the market and pushing Bitcoin Hyper to even higher numbers.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is Bitcoin’s Layer 2 upgrade that promises faster and cheaper Bitcoin transactions with the help of tools like the Canonical Bridge. The presale is getting ready to break $12M.

You can learn how to buy $HYPER right here.

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee: Bull Cycle Just Getting Started as Bitcoin Hyper Presale Nears $12M

August 25, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Tom Lee believes that the bull cycle hasn’t even started yet in 2025. He bases his assessment on data showing that 82% of people hold no cryptos in 2025.

Only 12% of people have declared to own Bitcoin, in free-fall since 2023’s 53%.

This shows that, on the one hand, the interest for Bitcoin has shifted from retail to institutional. On the other hand, people haven’t started buying yet, which means we haven’t entered the bull zone yet.

When that happens, Bitcoin will start pushing again, with projects like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) breaking through another presale milestone.

$HYPER’s presale is now nearing the $12M mark, following a surge in investor interest over the past two months.

Learn more about what Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is right here.