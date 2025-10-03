ExchangeDEX+
Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Live News Today: Latest Insights for Bitcoin Maxis (October 3)

By: Bitcoinist
2025/10/03 18:00
Stay Ahead with Our Immediate Analysis of Today’s Bitcoin & Bitcoin Hyper Insights

Check out our Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates for October 3, 2025!

In 2010, Bitcoin was worth a few cents. One year later, it hit $20. In six years, it was $17,000, and now it’s sitting at over $110K, after hitting an ATH of $123K in July.

Historically, if you’d invested in Bitcoin at launch, you’d have an ROI of 188,643,000%. The likes of Mastercard, JP Morgan, and scores of S&P 500 companies are buying Bitcoin in droves. There’s never been anything like Bitcoin before, and investors are waking up to that reality.

However, Bitcoin is getting old for modern standards. No dApps, no smart contracts, and almost non-existent DeFi scalability. It needs an upgrade. And that’s what Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is here to do with Layer-2 technology.

Click to learn more about Bitcoin Hyper

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a crypto project planning to launch the fastest Layer-2 chain for Bitcoin. Its goal – to bring Bitcoin’s blockchain to modern standards. This means compatibility with dApps, smart contracts, and seamless DeFi programmability for developers.

The L2 will run on a Canonical Bridge, combined with the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), for native compatibility with Solana. You’ll be able to build token programs, LP logic, oracles, games, NFT infrastructure, DAOs, and much more. All without reinventing the wheel.

To engage with the L2, you’ll deposit $BTC to a designated address monitored by the Canonical Bridge. The Relay Program verifies the details, and then mints an equivalent number of wrapped $BTC on the L2. You can also withdraw your original $BTC at any time.

If you’re looking for the newest insights on Bitcoin and Bitcoin Hyper, you’re in the right place.

We update this page regularly throughout the day with the latest insider insights for Bitcoin maxis and Bitcoin Hyper fans. Keep refreshing to stay ahead of the pack!

Disclaimer: No crypto investment comes without risk. Our content is for informational purposes, not financial advice. We may earn affiliate commissions at no extra cost to you.

HOW TO BUY $HYPER

Today’s Bitcoin Technical Analysis

Having gained over 10% in just 7 days, Bitcoin is so far today forming an inside candle on the daily chart. This is exactly what we’d like to see after such a strong rally.

An inside candle like the one we’re currently seeing implies the token is taking a breather, and a break above it could trigger further explosive momentum.

For clarity, an inside candle simply means today’s high-low range is within yesterday’s high-low range. A break to the top side here could lead to a strong continuation of the rally.Bitcoin forming an inside candle, suggesting a breather after a strong rally

That said, given how one-sided the move has been, it’s almost important that Bitcoin gives a short pullback, at least to retest the $118K resistance it broke on the way up, if not a little deeper toward the 50 EMA near $115K.

Either scenario would be ideal and would set Bitcoin up nicely to not only retest its all-time high but also push further into uncharted territory.

Canaan’s 50,000 Rig Order: What It Means for Bitcoin Security, Scarcity, and $HYPER

October 2, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Canaan, a Singapore-based crypto mining hardware firm known for its Avalon rigs, has announced its largest deal in years — A 50,000 Avalon A15 Pro rigs sale to a US buyer.

The institutional-grade order underscores how US companies are doubling down on Bitcoin mining, even as it grows more complex and costly.

The US now leads as the world’s Bitcoin mining hub, controlling 36% of global hashrate, which underscores the country’s pivotal role in Bitcoin’s infrastructure. Meanwhile, mining difficulty hit an all-time record high of 150.84T, suggesting smaller players slowly getting squeezed out.

For retail investors, Canaan’s mega-deal signals that institutions still see long-term value in Bitcoin. Rising hashrates mean stronger security, while increasing scarcity reinforces the case for $BTC’s upside.

Together, these dynamics create fertile ground for emerging tokens like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a layer 2 scalability solution that aims to resolve the Bitcoin blockchain’s sluggishness and high transaction cost.

Learn how to buy Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) in our detailed guide.

$761M Bitcoin Bear Positions Liquidated in 3 Days: Rally Ahead for Altcoins like Bitcoin Hyper

October 2, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

According to CoinGlass, over $760M bearish Bitcoin positions were liquidated in 3 days. That’s because $BTC rallied almost 10% in the last week alone. All the way from $108K–$109K to $120K.

Bitcoin 7-day performance on CoinMarketcap

As Bitcoin reclaimed $120K, speculation arose that the crypto king might conquer a new ATH, exploding past $124.5K soon.

But at the same time, Bitcoin’s dominance dropped by 0.7% in the last two days. And that means one thing – top altcoins are primed for gains.

One in particular became viral this week, with whales adding almost $1 million to its presale in 5 days. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is building a Layer-2 for Bitcoin, increasing transaction speed and adding support for dApps and smart contracts.

If you know anything about crypto, you know that these things could be historical for Bitcoin.

That’s why whales are rushing as quickly as possible to buy into the presale – $HYPER is now $0.013035 but the price will increase in less than two days.

Here’s how to buy Bitcoin Hyper now.

Authored by Leah Waters, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-october-3-2025/

Authored by Leah Waters, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-october-3-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors.
