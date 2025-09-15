Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Live News Today: Latest Insights for Bitcoin Maxis (September 15)

Stay Ahead with Our Immediate Analysis of Today’s Bitcoin & Bitcoin Hyper Insights

In 2010, Bitcoin was worth a few cents. One year later, it hit $20. In six years, it was $17,000, and now it’s sitting at over $100K, after hitting an ATH of $123K in July.

Historically, if you’d invested in Bitcoin at launch, you’d have an ROI of 188,643,000%. The likes of Mastercard, JP Morgan, and scores of S&P 500 companies are buying Bitcoin in droves. There’s never been anything like Bitcoin before, and investors are waking up to that reality.

However, Bitcoin is getting old for modern standards. No dApps, no smart contracts, and almost non-existent DeFi scalability. It needs an upgrade. And that’s what Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is here to do with Layer-2 technology.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a crypto project planning to launch the fastest Layer-2 chain for Bitcoin. Its goal – to bring Bitcoin’s blockchain to modern standards. This means compatibility with dApps, smart contracts, and seamless DeFi programmability for developers.

The L2 will run on a Canonical Bridge, combined with the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), for native compatibility with Solana. You’ll be able to build token programs, LP logic, oracles, games, NFT infrastructure, DAOs, and much more. All without reinventing the wheel.

To engage with the L2, you’ll deposit $BTC to a designated address monitored by the Canonical Bridge. The Relay Program verifies the details, and then mints an equivalent number of wrapped $BTC on the L2. You can also withdraw your original $BTC at any time.

Today’s Bitcoin Technical Analysis

We highlighted last week how Bitcoin’s latest rally is coming after an important breakout from the $113K level.

And now, the token is doing what many experts believe sets it up nicely for its next leg up – $BTC is now giving a healthy pullback.

Alt text: $BTC taking a potential breather after its recent 5%+ rally

On the 4-hour chart, Bitcoin has pulled back to the 20 EMA. It’s worth noting, though, that the token has already tried to use the 20 EMA as support once, but it failed to do so.

That’s why we believe this breather could be even deeper, with Bitcoin reaching for at least the 10 EMA ($114K) on the daily chart.

The other thing to watch out for is that the $117K level is also an important resistance. But given crypto’s current momentum, Bitcoin should be able to breeze past it, following which it’ll have the opportunity to reclaim its ATH.

Institutions Now Hold 12.3% of All Bitcoin as Bitcoin Hyper Presale Nears $16M Raised

September 15, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Bitcoin macro strategy firm Ecoinometrics said that funds and public companies now hold 12.3% of the total Bitcoin ($BTC) supply.

With the number of $BTC capped at 21M coins, institutional holdings translate to roughly 2.6M $BTC.

Among Bitcoin treasuries, Michael Saylor’s Strategy leads the pack with 638,460 $BTC, mainly due to its consistent purchases. In September alone, the company acquired 6,003 $BTC.

Metaplanet also owns 20,136 $BTC, which allowed it to overtake Riot Platforms Inc as number six in the top Bitcoin treasuries.

Institutional demand has helped push Bitcoin’s price, helping it reach a new $124K ATH in August.

$BTC’s continued dominance in the market should help boost related projects such as Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), which aims to develop a Bitcoin Layer 2.

When launched, the L2 will make Bitcoin transactions faster and cheaper while expanding $BTC’s utility with staking, dApps, and smart contracts.

The presale has over $16M, with whales rushing to buy in.

Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin is More Interesting Than Mag 7

September 15, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Michael Saylor believes Bitcoin is more interesting than the Magnificent 7.

His X post garnered a lot of attention, so he followed it up with another post, this time highlighting Strategy’s annualized returns, putting things into perspective. At 91% annualized returns, MSTR demolished the Mag 7 competition.

Alt text – Strategy’s annualized returns compared to the Mag 7

Strategy is the largest Bitcoin holder in the world with 636,460 $BTC, valued at over $74B.

Bitcoin Hyper is the Layer 2 upgrade that the Bitcoin network needs for faster and cheaper transactions and improved performance across the board.

Bitcoin Hyper is the Layer 2 upgrade that the Bitcoin network needs for faster and cheaper transactions and improved performance across the board.

