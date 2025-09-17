Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Live News Today: Latest Insights for Bitcoin Maxis (September 17)

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/17 18:00
Stay Ahead with Our Immediate Analysis of Today’s Bitcoin & Bitcoin Hyper Insights

Check out our Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates for September 17, 2025!

In 2010, Bitcoin was worth a few cents. One year later, it hit $20. In six years, it was $17,000, and now it’s sitting at over $100K, after hitting an ATH of $123K in July.

Historically, if you’d invested in Bitcoin at launch, you’d have an ROI of 188,643,000%. The likes of Mastercard, JP Morgan, and scores of S&P 500 companies are buying Bitcoin in droves. There’s never been anything like Bitcoin before, and investors are waking up to that reality.

However, Bitcoin is getting old for modern standards. No dApps, no smart contracts, and almost non-existent DeFi scalability. It needs an upgrade. And that’s what Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is here to do with Layer-2 technology.

Click to learn more about Bitcoin Hyper

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a crypto project planning to launch the fastest Layer-2 chain for Bitcoin. Its goal – to bring Bitcoin’s blockchain to modern standards. This means compatibility with dApps, smart contracts, and seamless DeFi programmability for developers.

The L2 will run on a Canonical Bridge, combined with the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), for native compatibility with Solana. You’ll be able to build token programs, LP logic, oracles, games, NFT infrastructure, DAOs, and much more. All without reinventing the wheel.

To engage with the L2, you’ll deposit $BTC to a designated address monitored by the Canonical Bridge. The Relay Program verifies the details, and then mints an equivalent number of wrapped $BTC on the L2. You can also withdraw your original $BTC at any time.

If you’re looking for the newest insights on Bitcoin and Bitcoin Hyper, you’re in the right place.

We update this page regularly throughout the day with the latest insider insights for Bitcoin maxis and Bitcoin Hyper fans. Keep refreshing to stay ahead of the pack!

Disclaimer: No crypto investment comes without risk. Our content is for informational purposes, not financial advice. We may earn affiliate commissions at no extra cost to you.

HOW TO BUY $HYPER

Today’s Bitcoin Technical Analysis

After a 1.23% gain yesterday, Bitcoin is now challenging the $117K resistance, which caused a 9% fall in August.

There’s a high likelihood $BTC blasts past this resistance, seeing as it made a healthy retest on September 15. This is a strong sign the token wants to sustain its move.

$BTC challenging the $117K resistance level

Even better, Bitcoin’s September rally is coming right from the 61.8% Fibonacci level – drawn on the weekly chart from the June low ($98,242) to the August high ($124,501).

This is a picture-perfect technical pattern, suggesting BTC’s August downtrend was nothing more than a healthy pullback.

Looking forward, we can expect Bitcoin to continue trading higher, till at least the Fib high of $124,501, which also happens to be Bitcoin’s all-time high.

Google to Launch AI Agent Systems That Enable Crypto Payments As Bitcoin Hyper Presale Goes Viral

September 17, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Google is introducing the Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), an open source protocol that allows AI agents to make payments on your behalf.

The system will support a wide range of payments, including credit and debit cards, bank transfers, and even stablecoins.

Google is joining forces with crypto and traditional companies like Coinbase, Ethereum Foundation, Salesforce, American Express, and Etsy to bring AP2 to life.

Partners contributing to AP2

As the line blurs between blockchain and mainstream finance, investors are on the hunt for the next crypto to explode.

And with a layer-2 solution that makes the Bitcoin blockchain faster and Web3-ready, Bitcoin Hyper emerges as a clear choice.

It has already raised over $16.4M in its viral presale, as whales and retail investors pile in.

Visit the official Bitcoin Hyper website to join the presale before the next price surge, which is only a day away.

Bitcoin ETF Inflows At Record High Ahead of Tomorrow’s FOMC Meeting, Fueling Bitcoin Hyper’s $16.4M Presale

September 17, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Bitcoin ETPs reached record inflows of 20,685 $BTC last week, with ETFs accounting for 97% of the number, ahead of the coming FOMC meeting.

According to Andre Dragosch, the surge in ETFs is, historically, a precursor of a coming Bitcoin bull.

With the odds of a favorable SEC decision tomorrow at 96%, according to CME Group’s FedWatch, we expect the market to pump accordingly. Bitcoin is already above $117K in preparation for the predicted rate cuts.

We expect a similar performance for Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), whose presale is now at over $16M.

As Bitcoin’s Layer 2 upgrade, promising faster and cheaper transactions, Hyper will likely see an increase in investors thanks to its utility and long-term roadmap.

Learn how to buy $HYPER right here.

Authored by Leah Waters, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-september-17-2025/

Authored by Leah Waters, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-september-17-2025/
