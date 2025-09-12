Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2 Presale Hits $15M as BTC Surges Past $110K

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/12 03:10
Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2 Presale Hits $15M as BTC Surges Past $110K

The crypto market is moving sideways for now, but history shows October often brings fresh momentum and a price pump.

Bitcoin trades at $114K and Ethereum at $4.4K, with the crypto Fear & Greed Index holding steady at neutral.

As capital starts flowing back in, many investors are searching for the next crypto to explode, and Bitcoin Hyper is positioning itself as a strong contender.

Source – 99Bitcoins YouTube Channel

Bitcoin Tops $114K Amid Growing Global Adoption and September Hype

Bitcoin is trading at $114,000 after a fresh 2% daily gain, sparking optimism that new all-time highs could arrive this September. That would be ironic, given that September has historically been Bitcoin’s weakest month, but so far, the market seems ready to flip the script.

Over the past week, Bitcoin has also gained 2%, though it remains down 4.5% for the month. On a yearly scale, the world’s leading cryptocurrency has still doubled in value, a reminder of its strong long-term trajectory despite short-term dips.

Many investors now expect November and December to bring even more volatility, with the potential for Bitcoin to accelerate toward new highs as the year closes.

Momentum isn’t coming only from price action but also from major global developments. SEC Chair Paul Atkins declared that crypto’s time has come, noting that President Trump has tasked him with turning America into the crypto capital of the world.

At the same time, Kyrgyzstan’s parliament has approved a bill to introduce state-backed crypto mining tools, confirming that nation-states are no longer sitting on the sidelines.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko also urged banks to expand crypto adoption amid sanctions, showing how global leaders increasingly view Bitcoin as a tool for resilience and growth.

The trend is clear: more countries are exploring Bitcoin, and it seems only a matter of time before governments begin to mine, hold, and use it on a larger scale.

Institutional adoption is following the same trajectory. Shareholders of Asset Entities have approved a merger with Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive to build a $1.5 billion Bitcoin treasury, reflecting how corporations are treating Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset.

Initiatives like these are likely to become more common, adding even more fuel to Bitcoin’s long-term narrative.

Historically, September has been Bitcoin’s toughest month, but 2025 is proving to be different. If current momentum holds, this could be the first time Bitcoin breaks out during a September cycle instead of stumbling.

This adoption could also heighten investor appetite for tokens pioneering Bitcoin’s scalability, with Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) already raising $15 million in one of the best crypto presales of 2025.

Bitcoin Hyper Raises $15 Million in Presale – Next Crypto to Explode?

Imagine a blockchain that matches Solana in speed and flexibility while keeping Bitcoin-level security. That’s what Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is building, a next-generation Layer 2 that brings scalability, speed, and programmability to Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Hyper claims to be the fastest Bitcoin Layer 2. Its system uses bridges, settlement layers, and secure ways to move funds back to Bitcoin Layer 1.

The presale has already raised $15 million. Investors can join early before wider recognition drives the price up. Each $HYPER token currently priced at $0.012895 in the presale and rises at every stage. The staking program offers 74% APY, giving early holders rewards on top of potential price gains.

Investors see Bitcoin Hyper as a chance to finally scale Bitcoin while keeping its security intact. Launching Bitcoin-based meme coins and decentralized apps has generated huge excitement. Many believe 2025 could be the year Bitcoin Hyper reshapes the blockchain space.

Presale activity shows steady interest, with purchases ranging from $50k to $200k. Analysts expect the public launch to attract even more participants.

Early investors often see the biggest gains, and projections suggest a potential 10x–20x surge once $HYPER hits decentralized exchanges.

On X (formerly Twitter), Bitcoin Hyper shared development updates. Unlike Ethereum, Bitcoin lacks general smart contracts.

Bitcoin Hyper uses rollups that rely on commitments, state roots, and proof systems tied directly to Bitcoin. This approach lets anyone verify transactions without intermediaries, keeping Bitcoin’s security intact.

With strong presale funding, a growing community, and a unique way to scale Bitcoin, Bitcoin Hyper is quickly emerging as the next crypto to explode in 2025.

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist's opinion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors.
