Bitcoin Hyper Predicted to Jump 2,390%: Viral Presale Raises $13.7M

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 01:24
B
B$0.61046-8.86%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.2864-6.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017849-0.34%
Sign
SIGN$0.07103-2.21%
Cookie DAO
COOKIE$0.11207-7.39%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.05001-38.82%



















































Ben is a freelance writer specializing in crypto developments (mainly altcoins) and the intricate ways global economics shape the digital asset space.

His B.Ed. in Education provides a unique foundation for his writing, enabling him to distill complex crypto concepts and market shifts into clear, digestible insights. This skill is key to helping readers adapt and apply their understanding to the ever-evolving world of crypto investment.

Passionate about making crypto accessible, Ben crafts content designed to educate a broad audience, from current market events to the essential foundational knowledge that underpins them. His goal is to empower readers through understanding.

When he’s not immersed in crypto analysis and breaking down complex topics, Ben is an avid Pokémon fan and enjoys all things Disney.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree


Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-could-jump-2390-presale-raises-13-7m/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Moca Chain debuts as identity-focused L1 backed by Animoca ecosystem

Moca Chain debuts as identity-focused L1 backed by Animoca ecosystem

Fragmented logins, redundant KYC, and exposed personal data plague crypto, but Moca Network claims its ZK-powered L1 aims to flip the script. Launching with Animoca’s 700 million-user ecosystem, it’s betting big on verifiable credentials as the next infrastructure play. On…
Mocaverse
MOCA$0.06529-3.28%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03599-4.40%
L1
L1$0.007834--%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/26 00:07
Share
5 Explosive Tokens Driving the Frenzy – Why MoonBull is the Best Upcoming Crypto in 2025?

5 Explosive Tokens Driving the Frenzy – Why MoonBull is the Best Upcoming Crypto in 2025?

MoonBull leads 2025’s best upcoming cryptos with its whitelist, staking rewards, and meme power, while Popcat, Degen, Dogs, and Andy add viral momentum.
Andy
ANDY$0.0002-11.89%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001258-5.05%
Degen
DEGEN$0.003031-5.34%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 01:15
Share
Inflation data sinks Bitcoin, making Trump’s massive rate cuts less likely

Inflation data sinks Bitcoin, making Trump’s massive rate cuts less likely

Latest inflation data suggest that the Fed will likely remain conservative in its rate cuts, far short of Trump’s preferred 1% level. Latest inflation data hurt the chances that the Fed might cut rates more than expected. On Thursday, September…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.262-1.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09775-2.03%
Farcana
FAR$0.000288+2.12%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/05 01:10
Share

Trending News

More

Moca Chain debuts as identity-focused L1 backed by Animoca ecosystem

5 Explosive Tokens Driving the Frenzy – Why MoonBull is the Best Upcoming Crypto in 2025?

Inflation data sinks Bitcoin, making Trump’s massive rate cuts less likely

Retail investors cut back on Nvidia purchases, with daily buys dropping from $444M to $75M

Abracadabra attacker transfers 3,000 ETH to Tornado Cash