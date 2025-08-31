Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $13M as BTC Eyes $100K Support Test – Best Meme Coin To Buy

At the end of August 2025, Bitcoin’s price pulled back sharply following the release of U.S. inflation data. After briefly hitting a new all-time high of $124,000, it retreated to around $108,000, a reminder that even the king of crypto isn’t immune to market swings.

Yet behind the headlines, institutional players are quietly making moves.

Companies like Metaplanet, H100 Group, DDC Enterprise, CIMG Inc., and AirNet Technology are hoarding hundreds of bitcoins, pulling them out of circulation and signaling enduring confidence in the asset’s long-term value.

Source – Cas Abbé via X

Still, Bitcoin isn’t perfect. Transaction bottlenecks and soaring fees pop up whenever demand spikes, exposing a weak spot that has long frustrated traders. Enter Bitcoin Hyper, a blockchain designed to fix the very flaws that hold Bitcoin back.

Bitcoin Hyper doesn’t just promise faster transactions and lower costs; it redefines how the network handles high demand, transforming Bitcoin’s traditional limitations into a platform that can handle modern crypto activity.

The impact has been immediate. Its presale has already surged to $13 million, positioning it as one of the most watched crypto launches of the year.

Source – 99Bitcoins YouTube Channel

Scaling Bitcoin to the Next Level with Bitcoin Hyper

Bitcoin Hyper is a Layer 2 network built on top of Bitcoin’s blockchain. It aims to extend Bitcoin’s capabilities by making transactions faster, cheaper, and more efficient without sacrificing the security that makes Bitcoin unique.

Unlike the base chain, which struggles under heavy load, Bitcoin Hyper is designed to handle thousands of transactions per second, enabling an entirely new level of scalability.

The project also integrates advanced cryptographic technology, including zero-knowledge proofs, which allow transactions to be verified without revealing their full details. This brings an additional layer of privacy while maintaining trust and accuracy.