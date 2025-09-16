Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M Milestone – Best New Crypto for Q4?

The crypto market is now valued at $4 trillion, with $160 billion changing hands in the past day alone. Layer-2s are among the main beneficiaries of all this activity because they do the obvious thing – add extra throughput to blockchains.

But the Bitcoin blockchain hasn’t yet cracked that code. It still processes only 3-5 transactions per second, fees often spike during busy periods, and it doesn’t support smart contracts natively.

That has created a gap for projects aiming to add speed and programmability to Bitcoin. Enter Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) – a Layer-2 designed to scale the world’s biggest blockchain without impacting its security. The HYPER presale just passed $16 million, showing just how much investor demand there is.

That early momentum is why people are so hyped about the project’s future. If you’re interested in new Layer-2s, this could be one to keep on your radar ahead of the upcoming mainnet launch.

HYPER Presale Crosses $16M With Strong Investor Demand

The HYPER presale has real momentum right now, with more than $100,000 rolling in daily. Tokens are currently priced at $0.012925, and the clock’s ticking – the next presale stage is due in less than two days, which will see the HYPER price rise slightly.

Getting involved in the presale is simple. You can buy HYPER with crypto or a bank card; you’ll just need a compatible wallet (Best Wallet is a popular option) to receive your tokens. That low-friction flow is part of why the presale has experienced such high demand.

Following the presale, the plan is to list HYPER on a DEX immediately, with potential CEX listings to follow. Importantly, 10% of the total supply is set aside for liquidity. That’s good because deeper liquidity pools help reduce slippage, smooth price discovery, and make it harder for a single big sell to move the market.

There’s also growing backing from analysts. For example, YouTuber Melos Crypto released a video today calling HYPER “one to watch.” He pointed to the steady presale growth and the Bitcoin Layer-2 angle as key demand drivers.

Why Bitcoin Hyper Could Reshape the Bitcoin Ecosystem

Here’s Bitcoin Hyper’s core pitch: make Bitcoin faster, cheaper, and programmable without touching the base chain. Currently, Bitcoin averages about 3-5 TPS, and confirmations can take 10 minutes, which is great for settlement but less great for anything interactive.

Bitcoin Hyper tackles that issue by building a high-performance Layer-2 that runs the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Because the SVM processes transactions in parallel, the network can push through thousands of transactions per second with very low fees.

Users bridge BTC to Bitcoin Hyper via a canonical bridge. That involves locking BTC on the mainnet, minting a wrapped version on Bitcoin Hyper, and using it across dApps. After that, it’s just a case of redeeming your wrapped tokens for native BTC.

What’s also exciting people is the passive income potential. Staking rewards during the presale are estimated at 71% APY, which is a lot higher than the market average. Plus, staking helps lock up some of the supply, which could ease sell pressure post-listing.

Bitcoin Hyper’s Roadmap Toward Full Decentralization

Bitcoin Hyper is rolling out a five-phase roadmap that begins with bootstrapping and ends with the community taking control. Phase 1 began with the launch of the presale and the staking protocol. Phase 2 focuses on utility and community growth, expanding access to staking while core infrastructure gets built.

Phase 3 is the hinge point: mainnet launch, the official bridge, and the first SVM-powered dApps going live. Phase 4 builds on that foundation – more native apps, partner integrations, and a broader developer push.

Finally, Phase 5 hands the keys to the community via on-chain governance. Following this, HYPER holders will be able to propose and vote on protocol upgrades, tune network parameters like fees or rewards, and even steer community funding.

If Bitcoin Hyper’s team can land that transition cleanly, you’ll end up with a Bitcoin Layer-2 that’s not just fast, but genuinely user-owned. Nothing else like this exists right now – and that’s why some investors are calling it the most ambitious push to make Bitcoin truly programmable.

