Bitcoin Hyper Presale Rockets Past $25.6M — Could It Be Crypto’s Next Breakout Star?

Easing US-China trade tensions, coupled with potential institutional inflows, signal a positive November outlook for Bitcoin.

As the macroeconomic tailwinds ignite investor optimism, Bitcoin Hyper – a Layer 2 solution emerges as the one of the next 100x cryptos as it aims to bring speed, scalability, and innovation to Bitcoin’s Layer 1.

The project has already raised $25.6M in its presale, signaling the growing investor conviction in its long-term potential. Early buyers expect a 553% upside if price predictions hold true.

Despite Bitcoin’s Uptober buzz that made rounds earlier last month, the coin’s performance was disappointing. The US-China trade tensions triggered a massive market crash on October 10th, and $BTC, which had touched an ATH of $126K dipped to $103K within a week.

However, true to its well-known resilience, Bitcoin was among the first to rebound, consolidating near $110K. Then came the Fed’s 25 bps rate cut, which caused $BTC to slip slightly again – but traders aren’t too concerned, as $BTC dips following FOMC meetings have historically been followed by rallies.

That said, the trade tensions between the US and China have also eased with President Trump and President Xi agreeing on a trade framework in a face-to-face meeting in Busan.

The market absorbed the news and reacted positively, pushing $BTC up modestly to $111K. As of press time, $BTC trades at $107K.

That said, optimism remains high among Bitcoin holders this November.

With Strategy’s Saylor hinting at a potential $BTC buy soon, traders expect fresh institutional inflows to put crypto back in the driver’s seat this November.

Simultaneously, investors are looking for emerging altcoins with strong upside to ride Bitcoin’s next bull run.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – a Layer 2 project in the making – aims to revitalize Bitcoin’s aging network with speed, scalability, and innovation. Investor conviction in the project’s potential is already evident, with its presale soaring past $25.6M.

Why Bitcoin’s Blockchain Needs an Upgrade

Bitcoin is the spark that ignited the $3.64T crypto revolution, and its market dominance of 59.6% continues to make it one of the most trusted cryptos globally. However, Bitcoin’s has several issues:

Slow transaction speed, as the network now processes around 2–10 tx/s as opposed to Solana’s 800–1,200 tx/s.

As of November 2, Bitcoin’s average confirmation time sits at 34.10 minutes, compared to Solana’s 400–600 milliseconds. Low throughput and slow confirmations have turned everyday Bitcoin payments into a hassle for its users.

Network sluggishness creates congestion, so users compete for limited block space, which increases the fees even for small-value transactions.

Bitcoin’s rigid architecture lacks native support for smart contracts and dApps, rendering Bitcoin’s blockchain impractical for modern DeFi needs.

It’s pretty clear by now – while Bitcoin is a great store of value and hailed as digital gold, its blockchain continues to weigh it down with inherent limitations.

So, is there a way for $BTC holders to step up their game?

Well, that’s where Bitcoin Hyper steps up as a savior, turning Bitcoin’s limitations into opportunities.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – A Layer-2 Leap Forward for the World’s Oldest Blockchain

Any network aiming for DeFi domination must master three core areas. Bitcoin Hyper stands out as a clear winner on all fronts.

1. Speed

The project will integrate with Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) – the DNA behind Solana’s lightning-fast transactions – to deliver unsurpassed speed to $BTC users.

While Bitcoin’s current network processes transactions sequentially, the SVM integration will process thousands of transactions in parallel, enabling high-performance smart contracts and scalable dApps within the Bitcoin ecosystem.

2. Scalability/cross-chain operability

Bitcoin Hyper will use a Canonical Bridge to deliver seamless cross-chain operability.

Once you deposit $BTC into the Canonical Bridge, it mints an equivalent amount of wrapped $BTC on the Layer 2. These tokens are your key to trading in DeFi, buying NFTs, or interacting with dApps.

You can withdraw your $BTC back to the main chain at any time using the same bridge. So, you’re not locked into the $HYPER ecosystem once you join.

3. Security

And the best part is that Bitcoin Hyper’s L2 is protected by Bitcoin’s iron-clad security at all times. The L2 will batch transactions from the main chain, compress them into succinct zero-knowledge proofs, and commit them to Bitcoin’s base chain

Learn more about the process in our ‘What Is Bitcoin Hyper’ guide.

At the center of this scalable, lightning-fast, and secure ecosystem lies $HYPER, the native token that fuels everything within. With $HYPER in your portfolio, you can:

Pay for instantaneous transactions at near-zero fees

Access an entire suite of DeFi tools from staking, swapping, lending, yield farming, and more

Unlock native smart contracts and decentralized apps

Participate in ecosystem governance

Moreover, the project plans to build a unified web and mobile dashboard for users, featuring seamless wallet integrations that enable seamless interaction with dApps across devices.

Here’s how to buy $HYPER in 4 simple steps.

$HYPER Presale Heats Up – Early Investors Anticipate Explosive Gains

Bitcoin Hyper has already turned heads by amassing $25.6M in its presale. Whale buys have driven much of this success, with one whale scooping $HYPER worth $93K just two days ago.

One $HYPER today sits at $0.013215 with a juicy staking APY of 46%. If our $HYPER prediction comes true, one token could surge to $0.08625 by 2026.

That means a $500 investment in $HYPER today could grow into $3,265 in one year – a 553% increase. And, that’s an upside from price appreciation alone.

Remember, you can also earn passive income by staking your tokens.

With the next price jump just a day away, now’s your cue to grab $HYPER before the presale takes off!

Secure your $HYPER and ride the Bitcoin revolution.

Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC — https://www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin-hyper-fixing-bitcoin-why-whales-invested-millions

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin-hyper-fixing-bitcoin-why-whales-invested-millions/