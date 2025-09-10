Bitcoin Hyper Presale Surges Past $14.8M as Fastest Bitcoin Layer 2

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/10 23:33
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.32144+2.12%
ROCK
ROCK$0.02673--%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5619+5.97%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14324+17.84%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001992+1.73%

Slow transaction speeds, frequent congestion – rock-solid reliability.

Bitcoin – the blockchain, not the crypto – has some limitations. Even though the cryptocurrency sits at $113.5K, up 2% over the past week, the underlying network struggles with scalability issues.

There is hope for the future with the Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2 launch, providing a faster and cheaper way to make Bitcoin transactions.

The First and Fastest Bitcoin Layer 2

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) positions itself as the first real Bitcoin Layer 2, aiming to make $BTC fast and cheap for everyday use while preserving Bitcoin-grade security.

The network runs an SVM (Solana Virtual Machine) execution environment, providing extremely high throughput, but settles its batched state back to Bitcoin Layer 1 using zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs.

It’s a hybrid solution that provides Solana-like speed and Bitcoin finality, without sacrificing either.

Bitcoin hyper architecture

Native Bitcoin provides unmatched neutrality and settlement guarantees, but it is intentionally limited in speed and programmability. Bitcoin Hyper seeks to enable modern dApps — such as payments, DEXs, staking, and meme-coin launches – while maintaining Bitcoin’s settlement assurances.

How Bitcoin Hyper Works

Bitcoin strength, Solana speed. That’s the potential, but how does Bitcoin Hyper actually work?

  • Canonical bridge and mint/burn – Users deposit $BTC to a monitored Layer 1 address. An SVM smart contract (the Bitcoin Relay Program) verifies Bitcoin block headers and proofs; once validated, an equivalent amount of $BTC is minted on the L2. For withdrawals, the reverse occurs: a proof routes through the canonical bridge, releasing the corresponding $BTC back to the L1 address.
  • SVM execution layer – On-chain activity runs in an SVM-compatible runtime, allowing near-instant finality and low fees with support for complex DeFi operations.
  • Rollup-style settlement with ZK proofs – Layer-2 transactions are batched, compressed, and proven (via ZK proofs) before periodic commitments are posted to Bitcoin L1. Bitcoin acts as the arbiter of the final state.

Because the runtime is 1:1 compatible with SVM, the new Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2 can run anything capable of running on Solana. That includes:

  • Payments rails
  • DEXs
  • On-chain games
  • Meme tokens

$HYPER Token: Utility and Tokenomics

$HYPER functions as the native token for Bitcoin Hyper transactions, staking, and governance. Presale buyers of Ethereum plan to use a bridge to transfer assets between Solana, Ethereum, and BTC Hyper once it goes live.

The tokenomics presents a balanced approach to the project, focusing on long-term development and more immediate marketing:

  • Development – 30%
  • Treasury – 25%
  • Marketing – 20%
  • Rewards – 15%
  • Listing – 10%
Presale investors can also stake their tokens, with the dashboard already live on the project website.

$HYPER rewards will be earned at a rate of 199.77 $HYPER tokens per ETH block, distributed over two years after launch. The current APY is approximately 75%.

Bitcoin Hyper’s Presale Power

The combination of Bitcoin’s stability and SVM’s scalability is already attracting investor interest. The presale has raised over $14.8M so far, fueled in part by a series of major whale buys:

  • $161.3K
  • $100.6K
  • $74.9K

Learn how to buy Bitcoin Hyper and join one of the current hottest crypto presales. The presale is live on the official site; you can buy with crypto or card and can immediately stake your $HYPER tokens to begin earning.

Fastest Bitcoin Layer 2 chain

Bitcoin’s 2025 Setup and the L2 Opening for Bitcoin Hyper

Bitcoin currently holds a tight range around $113K as markets price Fed rate-cut odds in September. The month’s spot Bitcoin ETF flows remain mixed, as the market remains relatively stagnant.

Coinglass bitcoin etf flows

Investors seem content to look forward to the Fed’s rate cuts and any potential momentum in October. Can Bitcoin Hyper the timetable and break Bitcoin out of its holding pattern ahead of schedule?

The $HYPER token currently costs $0.012885. But with the crypto economy constantly growing, our price prediction shows $HYPER could reach 0.32 by the end of the year – a 2383% increase.

That’s enough to easily place Bitcoin Hyper on the short list of the best crypto presales of 2025, hands down.

Bitcoin Hyper’s Bottom Line

Bitcoin Hyper is an ambitious effort to combine Bitcoin finality with a Solana-like execution layer, utilizing rollup-style proofs and a canonical bridge to ensure Bitcoin remains the ultimate arbiter of state.

$BTC could benefit from a truly fast, programmable environment without compromising L1 stability.

That utility could send $HYPER through the roof.

As always, do your own research. This isn’t financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

PANews reported on September 10 that according to CoinDesk, on Wednesday, Michigan-based mortgage lender LitFinancial launched its US dollar stablecoin, litUSD, on the Ethereum blockchain. The company said it plans to use the token to reduce financing costs, optimize fund management operations, and explore on-chain settlement of mortgage payments. The stablecoin, called litUSD, is deployed on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and is backed by cash and cash equivalents in reserves at a 1:1 ratio. Brale is responsible for the issuance and redemption management of the token, while consulting firm Stably provides token economics support and promotes its integration with DeFi. Consumers can mint and redeem litUSD through Brale's certified corporate account via bank transfers or Circle's USDC stablecoin.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997-0.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001694+1.98%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01478+15.74%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 23:16
Share
H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

PANews reported on September 10 that according to official news, the Swedish company H100 Group increased its holdings of 21 BTC at an average price of 1,072,834 Swedish kronor, and its current total holdings reached 1,025 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,884.65+2.56%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 23:19
Share
Robin Energy Completes First $5 Million Bitcoin Asset Allocation, Stock Price Soars 90%

Robin Energy Completes First $5 Million Bitcoin Asset Allocation, Stock Price Soars 90%

PANews reported on September 10th that international energy transportation company Robin Energy (RBNE) has completed its first $5 million Bitcoin allocation, becoming the latest energy company to diversify its portfolio through cryptocurrency. According to Google Finance data, RBNE's Nasdaq-listed shares surged over 90% on Wednesday, reaching an intraday high of $4.27 before retreating. For most of August, the stock price had fluctuated within a narrow range around $1.87, fluctuating by just a penny or two.
Share
PANews2025/09/10 22:57
Share

Trending News

More

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

Robin Energy Completes First $5 Million Bitcoin Asset Allocation, Stock Price Soars 90%

US SEC Delays Approval of Franklin Spot Solana ETF

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year