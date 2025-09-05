Bitcoin Hyper Presale Tops $14M as Investors Rally Behind Bitcoin’s Layer 2 Upgrade

By: Brave Newcoin
2025/09/05 17:41
$14m Bitcoin Hyper presale surges as investors take notice

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is Bitcoin’s official Layer 2 upgrade, which promises to lift Bitcoin’s performance limitation, currently capped at 7 transactions per second (TPS). The goal is to allow for faster transactions with confirmation times of seconds instead of hours.

This would eliminate the fee-based priority system, which currently confirms larger transactions with higher fees faster, while smaller ones could take hours. It would also lower on-chain fees dramatically.

The recent surge in funds raised comes just as the presale nears its Q4, 2025, target completion.

What is Bitcoin’s Problem?

Bitcoin’s primary problem is its TPS limitation, ranking 27th on the list of blockchains with the highest TPS. This is abysmal considering that Solana is second on the list with up to 1,000 TPS, and Ethereum is 17th with 20 TPS.

Bitcoin’s ranking on the list of the fastest blockchains by TPS

But what is TPS and why is it important?

Picture a pizzeria with seven workers. These seven workers will deliver seven pizzas in 20-30 minutes. But order 30 pizzas, and it will take them two hours to complete the order.

The same principle applies to the Bitcoin network, which can only process up to seven transactions per second. Order too many pizzas and the network clogs up, increasing confirmation times dramatically and causing congestion and even finality failure.

The problem is the Bitcoin network only processes one block every 10 minutes. For this reason, transactions go into a queue, with the blockchain confirming them in order, based on their fees: the ones with the highest fees go through first.

Bitcoin Hyper isn’t the only upgrade that targeted this specific issue. The Lightning Network came first, but failed to achieve its goals.

One of the most obvious concerns is that the network’s nodes must always remain online.

This renders investors vulnerable to hacks and enables the Fraudulent Channel Close scam. This occurs when one party closes the node before the transaction is complete, forcing the network to ‘return’ their assets, even if they didn’t pass through the network to begin with.

But this is just one issue of many. As analyst Peyman Iravani noted, the Lightning Network has many problems, including channel synchronization difficulties, routing and path-finding failures, and Bitcoin network integration issues.

Then along came Bitcoin Hyper, which promises to give Bitcoin what it needs: faster and cheaper transactions for higher scalability and sky-high performance.

Can Bitcoin Hyper Make More Pizzas Faster?

Bitcoin Hyper relies on two primary tools to achieve what the Lightning Network couldn’t: the Canonical Bridge and the Solana Virtual Machine.

The Canonical Bridge links Bitcoin’s main network to the Hyper layer and uses the Bitcoin Relay Program to confirm transactions. Upon receiving the green light, the Bridge then mints the users’ tokens into the Hyper layer.

This takes away traffic from the main network and lowers confirmation times dramatically; we’re talking near instant finality.

How Hyper’s Canonical Bridge works

Because the Canonical Bridge is fully synchronized to the Bitcoin network, users can withdraw their Bitcoins to the Layer 1 at any time.

This system is also infinitely scalable, thanks to the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). SVM enables the ultra-fast execution of smart contracts, delivering high throughput and pushing Bitcoin’s scalability to new peaks.

The result? Bitcoin Hyper expands your family-owned local pizzeria with seven minimum-wage employees into a global franchise with pizza shops on every corner.

In short, Bitcoin’s massive performance boost would make the network more feasible for institutional and retail investors, pushing Bitcoin into new sectors like payment processing, dApps, and even gaming.

How is the $HYPER Presale Doing?

Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) presale is at $13,984,280 raised at the time of writing, and it’s seeing a massive surge in investors recently. This is partly because the presale is nearing its target completion date in Q4 of 2025, but it also reflects the current favorable crypto context.

After all, Bitcoin is pushing to $113K, Michael Saylor’s Strategy bought almost $900M-worth of $BTC between August and September, and Trump’s GENIUS Act is nearing its first October implementation milestone.

In this context, it makes sense that Bitcoin Hyper would see growing interest, accelerating the presale’s progress and promising a fiery post-launch performance.

Based on growing investor interest, the project’s perceived utility, and Hyper’s long-term roadmap, our price prediction for $HYPER is $0.2 by the end of the year.

2030 should see $HYPER at $1.2 or even higher, given mainstream adoption and successful implementation across the board. This translates to a five-year ROI of 9,230% from today’s price of $0.012865.

Obviously, the earlier you tune in, the better. So, read our guide on how to buy $HYPER and go to the presale page to get your pizzas while they’re hot.

Should You Buy $HYPER?

Whether to invest in $HYPER depends on your risk tolerance, vision, and confidence in the project’s reliability. The same applies to any project that may pique your interest.

That said, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is well on its way to becoming the hottest presale of 2025 and shows solid post-launch promise.

This isn’t financial advice. Do your own research (DYOR) and manage risks wisely before investing.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
