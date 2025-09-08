Bitcoin Hyper Primed for 100x as Presale Raises $14.4M

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 23:02
The project hasn’t even launched yet, but investors quickly rush to buy the native crypto $HYPER during the viral presale before it hits exchanges. In fact, the presale has just exceeded $14.5M.

Is it all just hype, or is there more to the project?

Let’s find out.

Bitcoin Hyper is Building a Layer-2 Solution for Bitcoin

Bitcoin is known as the crypto captain. After all, it is the largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of over $2.2 trillion.

But when it comes to efficiency, the Bitcoin blockchain lags, supporting just seven transactions per second. The network is still slow and expensive, driving developers and users to better alternatives like Ethereum and Solana.

That explains why these blockchains have become the main hubs for DeFi and meme coins, while Bitcoin is now only known as the “digital gold” label.

Bitcoin Hyper aims to change this status quo and help Bitcoin expand its relevance beyond being a store of value. The project makes this possible with the help of a layer-2 solution built using Solana’s Virtual Machine and a fully decentralized Canonical Bridge for BTC transfers.

This is How it Works

The first step to making $BTC faster and cheaper is to bridge it to the layer-2 solution.

You do that by sending $BTC to a special smart contract, which, in turn, triggers the Canonical Bridge and verifies the BTC on the base layer.

The same amount of wrapped BTC is instantly minted on Bitcoin Hyper’s layer 2.

You can use this wrapped $BTC across different dApps or trade it for near-zero fees. Since Bitcoin Hyper uses Solana’s Virtual Machine to deploy smart contracts, the transactions are incredibly fast. Developers familiar with Solana tools will find the transition into Bitcoin Hyper smooth.


And here’s the interesting part: all layer-2 activity is regularly committed back to Bitcoin’s base layer using ZK-proofs for added security.

If you want your $BTC back, just request a withdrawal on the platform. It quickly validates your transaction and unlocks BTC on layer 1.

It’s Not All Promises

Crypto investors have experienced plenty of projects that promise everything but end up disappointing. Is there even a crypto project these days that doesn’t claim to radically change the world with AI and DeFi?

Veteran players understand that early-stage crypto projects should be approached cautiously. Most of the time, they leave you thoroughly disappointed.

But sometimes, they can explode and turn a few thousand dollars of investment into generational wealth.

So, which category does Bitcoin Hyper belong to?

Likely, the latter. Bitcoin Hyper has substance, and it’s clear from the hot $HYPER presale heading toward the $15M milestone. The project also regularly publishes dev updates that build confidence in its future.

For example, as per the latest dev update, Bitcoin Hyper has completed:

  • Core research into rollup settlement models compatible with Bitcoin L1.
  • Early prototypes validating SVM execution inside the rollup.
  • Exploratory designs for developer-facing infrastructure: explorer, console, and dev tooling.
  • Alignment with ecosystem teams interested in building on Hyper once devnet access broadens.

And here’s what’s coming:

  • Upgraded roll-up models for faster finality,
  • Streamlined deployment, testing, and monitoring for SVM-based contracts,
  • Lean dev infrastructure,
  • Early builder access.

As a project that combines Bitcoin’s security with Solana’s developer ecosystem, unlike anything seen before, Bitcoin Hyper could very well be the next crypto to explode. To reassure investors about security, the project has also completed two smart contract audits by Coinsult and SpyWolf.

​​

$HYPER whale purchases presale tokens worth $160.8K, source: Etherscan

Visit the official website to buy $HYPER tokens before the next presale stage begins.

For a detailed guide to joining the presale, check out this article.

If Bitcoin Pumps, Bitcoin Hyper Could Follow

Trump’s return to office has been one of the most positive events for the crypto market.

The new policies clarify that the government is committed to mainstreaming crypto while eliminating bad actors. The SEC’s Project Crypto initiative is a vital step toward this goal. Launched by SEC chairman Paul Atkins, the initiative will replace outdated rules with new ones that support the industry’s growth.

As expected, the increasingly favorable regulatory environment has encouraged institutional players to step up their crypto game. For example, U.S. Bancorp announced last week that it’s resuming Bitcoin custody services for institutional investment managers after a 3-year hiatus.

Industry research and reports also paint a pro-crypto picture for the future.

A recent report from Citi’s Securities Evolution Report predicts that crypto could handle 10% of global post-trade volume by 2030.

Anticipated market volumes using tokenized or digital securities by 2030, source: Citi

River, a Bitcoin financial services company, reports that business clients reinvest 22% of their profits into Bitcoin. Financial firms are not just adopting $BTC, but also unexpected sectors like fitness studios, construction firms, and religious nonprofits, as shown below.

Key Bitcoin adoption metrics in the private sector. Source: River

Despite that, Bitcoin falls short as a network. That’s exactly why $BTC investors are now diversifying into Bitcoin Hyper.

It is the highly anticipated Bitcoin upgrade that could shape the network’s future with Web3 programmability. Bitcoin Hyper finally makes Bitcoin practical.

Is it Too Late to Buy $HYPER?

The $HYPER presale has raised close to $15M already. But luckily for investors who are just learning about the project, it’s not too late to buy $HYPER at discounted prices.

Here’s something to remember: the price goes up at each new stage, and the current stage, priced at $0.012875, will close in just a few hours.

The staking rewards are designed to incentivize early purchases. They decrease over time, and the current APY of 76% won’t be available for long.

Participants can use both cryptocurrencies and fiat cards to participate in the presale. However, you need a secure and compatible crypto wallet like Best Wallet or MetaMask ready to store the tokens.

Disclaimer: This content has been supplied by a third party contributor. Brave New Coin does not endorse or promote any products or services mentioned herein. Readers are encouraged to conduct independent research before making any financial decisions. The information provided is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be interpreted as investment advice.

Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/partner/bitcoin-hyper-primed-for-100x-as-presale-nears-15m

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
